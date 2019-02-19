Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates’ Clint Hurdle: Rookie Davis will be ‘in mix as a starting pitcher’ | TribLIVE.com
Pirates/MLB

Pirates’ Clint Hurdle: Rookie Davis will be ‘in mix as a starting pitcher’

Kevin Gorman
Kevin Gorman | Tuesday, February 19, 2019 5:40 p.m

About an hour ago

BRADENTON, Fla. — Pittsburgh Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said right-hander Rookie Davis, who signed a minor league contract Monday, “will be in the mix as a starting pitcher.”

The 6-foot-5, 255-pound Davis, who was 1-3 with an 8.63 ERA in 2017 with the Cincinnati Reds, will create a four-way competition for the fifth spot in the starting rotation with right-handers Nick Kingham and Jordan Lyles and lefty Steven Brault.

“He’s one of those guys (who) throughout his career developed a starter’s mentality,” Hurdle said of Davis. “We’ll see what role presents itself. He’s going to be in the mix as a starting pitcher. … We’ll see where he is when he gets here, not trying to force anything.”

Davis pitched only 26 1/3 innings across three levels of the minors last season while recovering from hip surgery and various other injuries.

“He’s been working extremely hard this offseason, feels like some very valuable lessons learned,” Hurdle said. “He was looking for an opportunity to compete on a team that was moving, he thought, in a good direction and was going to play in some meaningful games, had a chance to win big games.”

Hurdle said he talked with Davis by phone Sunday and expects him to join the team in practices once he passes his physical. The Pirates also announced Tuesday they voided the contract of right-hander Roberto Gomez because of concerns that arose out of his physical.

Love baseball? Stay up-to-date with the latest Pittsburgh Pirates news.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Kevin by email at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter .


773229_web1_AP_17264365686626
AP
Rookie Davis is expected to compete for a spot in the Pirates starting rotation.
Categories: Sports | Pirates
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.