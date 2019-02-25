Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pirates move to 3-0 with spring training win over Red Sox | TribLIVE.com
Pirates/MLB

Pirates move to 3-0 with spring training win over Red Sox

Paul Schofield
Paul Schofield | Monday, February 25, 2019 6:00 p.m
Pittsburgh Pirates’ Melky Cabrera grounds out in the fourth inning with the runner Kevin Newman advancing to third in the fourth inning during a spring training baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, in Clearwater, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Colin Moran warms up before a spring training baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, in Clearwater, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Left fielder Melky Cabrera played the first five innings and went 1 for 2 with a double, third baseman Colin Moran doubled and scored in the first inning, and the Pittsburgh Pirates improved to 3-0 with a come-from-behind victory against Boston (2-1) on Monday in Bradenton.

Shortstop Kevin Newman had a sacrifice fly, and first baseman Francisco Cervelli went 1 for 2. Pitcher Jordan Lyles pitched two innings and allowed one run. Lolo Sanchez’s single highlighted a three-run eighth inning.

The Pirates play the Minnesota Twins at 1:05 p.m. Tuesday at Fort Myers. Mitch Keller is expected to start on the mound.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

Categories: Sports | Pirates
