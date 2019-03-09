Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates option top prospect Mitch Keller to Triple-A Indianapolis | TribLIVE.com
Pirates/MLB

Pirates option top prospect Mitch Keller to Triple-A Indianapolis

Kevin Gorman
Kevin Gorman | Saturday, March 9, 2019 1:30 a.m
859421_web1_806147-d6d9a3f99cb24bee8c9b01b70dbd0586
AP
Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Mitch Keller pitches in the first inning of their spring training baseball game against the Minnesota Twins in Fort Myers, Fla., Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019.

The Pittsburgh Pirates made their first roster cut of spring training on Saturday when they optioned their No. 1 prospect, pitcher Mitch Keller, to Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday.

Keller, a 22-year-old right-hander who is ranked the No. 19 prospect by MLB Pipeline, allowed 10 runs (all earned) on 10 hits, including three home runs, in four innings in Grapefruit League play. He finished the spring with a team-worst 22.50 ERA and 3.25 WHIP, as well as a .476 batting-average against.

Also optioned to Indianapolis were right-handed pitchers JT Brubaker, the Pirates’ minor-league pitcher of the year in 2018, and Luis Escobar. The Pirates also reassigned right-handed pitchers Dario Agrazal and Eduardo Vera, left-handers Elvis Escobar and Blake Weiman and catcher Jason Delay to their minor-league camp.

The Pirates have 54 active players in major-league camp in Bradenton, Fla., with 25 pitchers, six catchers, 13 infielders and 10 outfielders. Of those players, 18 are non-roster invitees.

Love baseball? Stay up-to-date with the latest Pittsburgh Pirates news.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Kevin by email at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Sports | Pirates
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.