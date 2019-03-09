Pirates option top prospect Mitch Keller to Triple-A Indianapolis

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

The Pittsburgh Pirates made their first roster cut of spring training on Saturday when they optioned their No. 1 prospect, pitcher Mitch Keller, to Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday.

Keller, a 22-year-old right-hander who is ranked the No. 19 prospect by MLB Pipeline, allowed 10 runs (all earned) on 10 hits, including three home runs, in four innings in Grapefruit League play. He finished the spring with a team-worst 22.50 ERA and 3.25 WHIP, as well as a .476 batting-average against.

Also optioned to Indianapolis were right-handed pitchers JT Brubaker, the Pirates’ minor-league pitcher of the year in 2018, and Luis Escobar. The Pirates also reassigned right-handed pitchers Dario Agrazal and Eduardo Vera, left-handers Elvis Escobar and Blake Weiman and catcher Jason Delay to their minor-league camp.

The Pirates have 54 active players in major-league camp in Bradenton, Fla., with 25 pitchers, six catchers, 13 infielders and 10 outfielders. Of those players, 18 are non-roster invitees.

