Pirates pitchers shelled in 10-1 loss to Twins | TribLIVE.com
Pirates/MLB

Pirates pitchers shelled in 10-1 loss to Twins

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Saturday, March 9, 2019 5:02 p.m
AP
Pittsburgh Pirates players warm up before a spring training baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, in Clearwater, Fla.

Pittsburgh Pirates pitching couldn’t solve the Minnesota Twins’ hitters Saturday in a 10-1 loss in Bradenton, Fla.

Clay Holmes, the starter, allowed three hits and three runs — two earned — in three innings, and reliever Keone Kela had a horrific inning in the fifth, giving up four hits and four runs. Later, Tyler Lyons pitched 1 2/3 innings and surrendered three runs on three hits.

Designated hitter Corey Dickerson was 2 for 2, and he now has seven hits in 11 at-bats this spring. But he left the game with right ankle discomfort and is day-to-day.

Center fielder JB Shuck played the first six innings and had a hit in two at-bats. He’s reached base safely in seven of his past nine plate appearances.

At Pirate City, Joe Musgrove threw 53 pitches and three innings in a simulated game.

The Pirates (8-7-1) will play the New York Yankees on Sunday in Tampa, Fla. Chris Archer is expected to start against

New York’s J.A. Happ (LHP). Nick Burdi, Jesus Liranzo, Geoff Hartlieb and Alex McRae are also scheduled to pitch for the Pirates.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry by email at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

