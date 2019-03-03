Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pirates’ top prospect Keller struggles in spring training loss to Rays | TribLIVE.com
Pirates/MLB

Pirates’ top prospect Keller struggles in spring training loss to Rays

Doug Gulasy
Doug Gulasy | Sunday, March 3, 2019 4:45 p.m
Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Mitch Keller pitches in the first inning of their spring training baseball game against the Minnesota Twins in Fort Myers, Fla., Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019.

Mitch Keller, the Pittsburgh Pirates’ top pitching prospect, had a rough time on the mound in Sunday’s Grapefruit League game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tampa Bay struck Keller for four runs in the first inning of a 10-4 victory over the Pirates at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla. Keller gave up four runs on three hits, walking two and striking out none, in his one inning of work.

Another of the Pirates’ top prospects, third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes, continued his strong spring by going 1-for-2 with a double, his third in 13 at-bats during Grapefruit League play.

Outfielder Pablo Reyes hit his second home run of the spring for the Pirates, a solo shot to put the Pirates on the board in the fourth inning. Kevin Newman led off and went 2-for-3, playing the first five innings at shortstop.

Luis Escobar, Kyle Crick, Nick Burdi and Geoff Hartlieb pitched scoreless innings in relief for the Pirates (4-5-1), who won’t play Monday.

