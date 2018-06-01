Pirates minor league report: May 31, 2018

Minor League Report

Pirates

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 25-26) lost 3-0 to Gwinnett (Braves). LF Pablo Reyes (314.) hit a pair of singles, and RHP Alex McCrae (1-5, 4.94) took the loss. He gave up eleven runners over 6 1⁄ 3 innings but limited the damage to three runs. SS Kevin Newman (.308), CF Christopher Bostick (.318), and 2B Kevin Kramer (.257) each recorded a single.

Next: Friday vs. Scranton (Yankees), 7:15 p.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 25-24) won 4-3 over Akron (Indians). After giving up a tying run in the top of the ninth, C Jin-De Jhang (.231) came up big in the bottom half with a walk-off base hit that brought in PR Elvis Escobar (.151) to win the game. 1B Will Craig (.253) had a couple of hits including a double, and SS Stephen Alemais (.266) added a triple. CF Jason Martin (.327) homered with one on, giving him two RBIs on the day. Starting RHP Mitch Keller (5-2, 3.60 ERA) went 6 1⁄ 3 innings in the no decision, giving up two earned runs with six strikeouts. RHP Geoff Hartlieb (5-2, 5.60 ERA) got the win in relief after blowing the save in the ninth inning.

Next: Friday at Hartford (Rockies), 7:05 p.m.

BRADENTON (High-A, 26-22) doubleheader at Daytona (Reds) was canceled because of rain. The Marauders return for a homestand tomorrow as starting RHP Eduardo Vera (3-2, 2.77 ERA) is scheduled to take the mound. 3B Jung Ho Kang (.000) is set to make his debut.

Next: Friday vs. Charlotte (Rays), 6:30 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 25-23) doubleheader at Lexington (Royals) was postponed because of rain. Starting RHP Gavin Wallace (3-0, 3.86 ERA) will look to continue his hot start as he is scheduled to take the mound for the Power in tomorrow's game.

Next: Friday at Greensboro (Marlins), 7 p.m.

Independent

WASHINGTON (Frontier League, 10-7) did not finish in time for this edition.

Next: Friday at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.