Pirates

Pirates minor league report: Monday, June 25, 2018

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, June 26, 2018, 12:45 a.m.

Updated 15 hours ago

Minor League Report

Pirates

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 41-33) won 5-4 over Toledo (Tigers). Trailing 4-2 in the top of the ninth inning. The Indians scored three runs to pull ahead for the victory. RF Jordan Luplow (.278) singled to left field, scoring 3B Max Moroff (.250). SS Kevin Newman (.305) scored on the throw to home, and DH Christopher Bostick (.297) followed him home for the go-ahead run. Luplow finished with two RBIs. RHP Nick Kingham (4-2, 2.19 ERA) recorded nine strikeouts but got a no-decision. He gave up two runs on three hits and two walks, including two home runs.

Next: Tuesday at Toledo, 12:05 p.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 37-33) shutout Harrisburg (Nationals), 4-0. RHP Mitch Keller (9-2, 2.72 ERA) threw eight scoreless innings with six strikeouts, two walks and a hit to earn his fourth consecutive victory. C Christian Kelley (.250) went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI. SS Cole Tucker (.242) went 2 for 4.

Next: Tuesday doubleheader vs. Harrisburg, game one at 5 p.m.

BRADENTON (High-A, 36-33) was idle. RHP Luis Escobar (5-5, 4.06 ERA) is the expected starting pitcher for the Marauders against a Palm Beach (Cardinals) pitcher yet to be named.

Next: Tuesday at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 41-30) hosted Lakewood (Phillies) for a doubleheader. The Power defeated the BlueClaws, 4-1 in the opener. Singles from 1B Kyle Watson (.205) and CF Lolo Sanchez (.218) made the difference as Watson knocked in two runs and Sanchez one. RHP Cody Bolton (3-0, 1.03 ERA) gave up one run on eight hits with five strikeouts in six innings. RHP Beau Sulser (3-3, 2.39 ERA) recorded his fourth save. The Blue Claws won the nightcap 1-0 in a game shortened to seven innings.

Next: Tuesday vs. Lakewood, 7:05 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Short Season-A, 5-6) dropped both games of a doubleheader with Auburn (Nationals), losing 4-0 in the opener and 3-2 in Game 2. The Black Bears were held to just three hits in game one as RHP Alex Manasa (1-1, 3.57 ERA) gave up four runs on eight hits in five and one-third innings to take the loss. First-round draft pick CF Travis Swaggerty (.300) went 0 for 3 in his third game since being assigned to the Black Bears on June 16. He also committed an error but recorded an outfield assist. In Game 2, West Virginia could not overcome an early 2-0 deficit. LHP Zach Spears lasted just one inning, allowing two runs on two hits and a walk. RHP Nicholas Economos (0-1, 6.43) relieved Spears but took the loss. Economos allowed a run on three hits with three strikeouts and a walk in four innings. CF Michael De La Cruz (.238) and LF Felix Vinicio (.154) recorded RBIs.

Next: Tuesday at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Independent

WASHINGTON (Frontier League, 24-15) was idle. The Wild Things are to host the Windy City Thunderbolts for three games starting Tuesday night. Washington's LHP Thomas Dorminy (5-2, 2.54 ERA) and Windy City's RHP Jake Welch (3-1, 5.17 ERA) are the probable starting pitchers.

Next: Tuesday vs. Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

