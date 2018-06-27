Sean Rodriguez put on disabled list; Pirates call up reliever Tanner Anderson

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pirates fans can't complain about Sean Rodriguez, at least until after the Fourth of July.

Rodriguez was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday (retroactive to Monday) with a right quadriceps strain. His presence in the lineup in recent weeks has been subject of much criticism from Pirates fans.

Rodriguez, an 11-year veteran, has gone hitless in his past 15 at-bats and has one hit in his past 30. For the season, he is hitting .145 with three home runs and 13 RBIs while playing seven positions — all except pitcher and catcher.

He didn't play in the first two games of the series with the New York Mets on Monday and Tuesday.

Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said Wednesday on 93.7 FM that Rodriguez “couldn't put his finger on one thing” that might be the source of the injury. “It was sore coming out of the last game he played (Sunday at PNC Park) and got progressively worse the last few days,” Hurdle said.

When asked if Rodriguez mentioned the injury before Sunday, Hurdle said, “Earlier this year, I don't think Sean wanted to use anything as an excuse, wasn't about to go that route. Just trying to play and figure things out.

“Then, you get to a point where you don't feel you can go out and compete, which he always felt the ability to do until this point and it's a good time to share information.”

Hurdle had no further information on Chad Kuhl, who left Tuesday's game with right-forearm discomfort. “They're still working through it, still acquiring information, putting him through a battery of tests,” he said.

With Rodriguez off the active roster, the Pirates decided to fortify their bullpen by calling up right-handed relief pitcher Tanner Anderson, 25, from Triple-A Indianapolis.

Anderson, a Harvard graduate, was the Pirates' 20th-round selection in the 2015 draft.

In 24 relief appearances with Indianapolis, Anderson is 1-1 with a 2.34 ERA and six walks in 34 2⁄ 3 innings. His 1.56 walks/per nine-inning ratio is the third-lowest among relief pitchers in the International League.

Anderson was fifth in the Eastern League in ERA last season (3.38) with Double-A Altoona. He was 10-8 in 30 appearances (19 starts).

To make room for Anderson on the 40-man roster, pitcher A.J. Schugel was transferred to the 60-day disabled list.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.