Jung Ho Kang placed on Indianapolis disabled list with wrist injury

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Wednesday, June 27, 2018, 8:21 p.m.
The Pirates' Jung Ho Kang sits in the dugout during a game against the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park last season.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Jung Ho Kang's expected return to the Pirates hit a roadblock Wednesday when the Triple A Indianapolis Indians put him on the disabled list with a sprained left wrist.

Kang has missed six of the Indians' past eight games. The injury comes at a time when the Pirates need help on the middle infield, with Sean Rodriguez going on the 10-day disabled list (quad injury).

After starting the season with the Single-A Bradenton Marauders, Kang has eight hits in 34 at-bats with Indianapolis, including one double and five RBIs.

Joining Kang on the Indianapolis disabled list is center fielder Chris Bostick, who has appendicitis. Bostick, who is hitting .291 with 20 doubles, was named to the International League All-Star Game on Wednesday.

Pitcher Dovydas Neverauskas and infielder Kevin Newman, who has 18 stolen bases and a .305 batting average, were also named to the game.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

