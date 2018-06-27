Pirates minor league report: June 28, 2018

Minor League Report

Pirates

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 43-33) defeated Toledo (Tigers), 7-0. RHP Alex McRae (3-7, 4.83 ERA) recorded eight strikeouts in seven scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and a walk. 3B Wyatt Mathisen (.294) went 1 for 4 with a third-inning home run and two RBIs. CF Adam Frazier (.205) went 1 for 5 with a ninth-inning triple and two RBIs. LF Jordan Luplow (.281) went 2 for 5 with an RBI.

Next: Thursday at Columbus (Indians), 7:05 p.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 40-33) won 7-2 over Harrisburg (Nationals). LHP Cam Vieaux (3-1, 1.73 ERA) allowed two runs on four hits over seven innings to earn the victory. He also recorded five strikeouts and a walk. Five Indians batted in runners, including SS Cole Tucker (.245) who went 2 for 4 with two runs. 1B Will Craig (.252) knocked in two runs despite going hitless in two at-bats.

Next: Thursday vs. Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

BRADENTON (High-A, 37-34) won 2-1 over Palm Beach (Cardinals). C Arden Pabst (.252) went 1 for 2 with two RBIs and was responsible for both Marauders runs, batting in a run on a fifth-inning double and a seventh-inning sacrifice fly, which proved to be the go-ahead score. RHP James Marvel (7-5, 4.21 ERA) did not allow an earned run in six innings. RHP Matt Eckelman (4-0, 2.28 ERA) earned his sixth save.

Next: Thursday at Palm Beach, 12 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 42-30) beat Hickory (Rangers), 4-3. Only four Power batters recorded hits, but it was a three-run home run in the sixth inning from LF Chris Sharpe (.288) that put West Virginia ahead after traling 2-1. Every Power RBI came from Sharpe's bat as he finished 2 for 3 with a home run, a double and four RBIs. RHP Gavin Wallace (6-1, 3.54 ERA) earned the win, allowing two runs on four hits with three strikeouts and two walks in six innings. RHP Matt Seelinger recorded his sixth save.

Next: Thursday vs. Hickory, 7:05 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Short Season-A, 5-7) was idle. RHP Aaron Shortridge (0-0, 2.84 ERA) is the probable starting pitcher for the Black Bears, who are to open a three-game series Thursday at home against Mahoning Valley (Indians).

Next: Thursday vs. Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Independent

WASHINGTON (Frontier League, 25-16) lost 6-4 to Windy City. RHP Trevor Bradley (2-1, 4.00 ERA) gave up a one-run single in the first inning and two solo home runs in the second to put the Wild Things in an early deficit. Bradley lasted 4 1⁄ 3 innings, allowing four runs on seven hits with three walks and a strikeout. C Kyle Pollock (.308) and DH Jordan Edgerton (.333) both finished 2 for 4, Edgerton batted in two runners, and Pollock drove in one.

Next: Thursday vs. Windy City, 7:05 p.m.