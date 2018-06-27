Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
5 killed, others wounded in Maryland newspaper shooting; suspect arrested
Pirates

Pirates minor league report: June 28, 2018

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, June 27, 2018, 10:36 p.m.

Updated 21 hours ago

Minor League Report

Pirates

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 43-33) defeated Toledo (Tigers), 7-0. RHP Alex McRae (3-7, 4.83 ERA) recorded eight strikeouts in seven scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and a walk. 3B Wyatt Mathisen (.294) went 1 for 4 with a third-inning home run and two RBIs. CF Adam Frazier (.205) went 1 for 5 with a ninth-inning triple and two RBIs. LF Jordan Luplow (.281) went 2 for 5 with an RBI.

Next: Thursday at Columbus (Indians), 7:05 p.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 40-33) won 7-2 over Harrisburg (Nationals). LHP Cam Vieaux (3-1, 1.73 ERA) allowed two runs on four hits over seven innings to earn the victory. He also recorded five strikeouts and a walk. Five Indians batted in runners, including SS Cole Tucker (.245) who went 2 for 4 with two runs. 1B Will Craig (.252) knocked in two runs despite going hitless in two at-bats.

Next: Thursday vs. Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

BRADENTON (High-A, 37-34) won 2-1 over Palm Beach (Cardinals). C Arden Pabst (.252) went 1 for 2 with two RBIs and was responsible for both Marauders runs, batting in a run on a fifth-inning double and a seventh-inning sacrifice fly, which proved to be the go-ahead score. RHP James Marvel (7-5, 4.21 ERA) did not allow an earned run in six innings. RHP Matt Eckelman (4-0, 2.28 ERA) earned his sixth save.

Next: Thursday at Palm Beach, 12 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 42-30) beat Hickory (Rangers), 4-3. Only four Power batters recorded hits, but it was a three-run home run in the sixth inning from LF Chris Sharpe (.288) that put West Virginia ahead after traling 2-1. Every Power RBI came from Sharpe's bat as he finished 2 for 3 with a home run, a double and four RBIs. RHP Gavin Wallace (6-1, 3.54 ERA) earned the win, allowing two runs on four hits with three strikeouts and two walks in six innings. RHP Matt Seelinger recorded his sixth save.

Next: Thursday vs. Hickory, 7:05 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Short Season-A, 5-7) was idle. RHP Aaron Shortridge (0-0, 2.84 ERA) is the probable starting pitcher for the Black Bears, who are to open a three-game series Thursday at home against Mahoning Valley (Indians).

Next: Thursday vs. Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Independent

WASHINGTON (Frontier League, 25-16) lost 6-4 to Windy City. RHP Trevor Bradley (2-1, 4.00 ERA) gave up a one-run single in the first inning and two solo home runs in the second to put the Wild Things in an early deficit. Bradley lasted 4 13 innings, allowing four runs on seven hits with three walks and a strikeout. C Kyle Pollock (.308) and DH Jordan Edgerton (.333) both finished 2 for 4, Edgerton batted in two runners, and Pollock drove in one.

Next: Thursday vs. Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me