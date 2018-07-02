Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pirates

Pirates activate Kingham for Monday start vs. Dodgers; Osuna sent to Indianapolis

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Monday, July 2, 2018, 7:03 p.m.
Pirates pitcher Nick Kingham delivers his first Major League pitch to the Cardinals' Matt Carpenter during the first inning Sunday, April 29, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Updated 12 hours ago

The Pirates made room on their roster for pitcher Nick Kingham on Monday when they optioned Jose Osuna to Triple-A Indianapolis. Kingham will start Monday's game in Los Angeles against the Dodgers.

Kingham has started five games for the Pirates this season, compiling a 2-3 record and 3.82 ERA in 35 13 innings. He struck out 35 and walked seven batters.

Osuna was batting .196 with two home runs and seven RBIs.

Also, left-handed relief pitcher Enny Romero was designated for assignment after returning from his rehab assignment and being reinstated from the 10-day disabled list. Sean Rodriguez (quad) started a rehab assignment with Indianapolis on Monday.

Family now

The Pirates brought together opponents from the finals of the College World Series when they signed fifth-round draft choice Grant Koch, a catcher from Arkansas, and 10th-round pick Mike Gretler, an infielder from CWS champion Oregon State.

Koch (6-foot, 190 pounds) led all SEC catchers with 13 home runs and threw out 16 of 24 base stealers this season.

Gretler (6-2, 180) hit .301, with five home runs, 33 RBIs, 13 doubles and five triples. He previously was drafted twice — both times in the 39th round — by the Boston Red Sox in 2014 and the Pirates in '17.

Koch and Gretler were assigned to the Pirates' Single-A affiliate in West Virginia. Of the 41 players drafted by the Pirates last month, 10 remain unsigned, including right-handed high school pitcher Gunnar Hogland, the team's competitive pick between the first and second rounds.

The Pirates also signed right-handed college pitchers Alec Rennard of Michigan, Allen Montgomery of Southern Illinois and John O'Reilly of Rutgers.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

