Pirates

Dodgers ignite, Ivan Nova sets Pirates record for home runs allowed

The Associated Press | Wednesday, July 4, 2018, 1:24 a.m.
The Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez heads to first on a two-run home run off Pirates relief pitcher Dovydas Neverauskas, front, during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 3, 2018, in Los Angeles.
Pirates starting pitcher Ivan Nova, second from right, walk off the mound after being taken out of the baseball game by manager Clint Hurdle, left, during the sixth inning of against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday, July 3, 2018, in Los Angeles.
The Pirates' David Freese, right, hits a solo home run as Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal, left, watches along with home plate umpire Manny Gonzalez during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 3, 2018, in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES — Clayton Kershaw earned his first win in 2 ½ months, five Dodgers homered including Max Muncy with a pair, and Los Angeles beat the Pirates, 8-3, on Tuesday night.

Ivan Nova (4-6) became the first pitcher in Pirates history to give up five homers in a game. The Pirates have been outscored 25-4 in the first two games of the series.

The Dodgers have 11 homers three days into July and 122 so far this season after slugging a major league-leading and franchise-record 55 in June.

Kershaw (2-4) allowed two runs and four hits in six innings of his third start since coming off the disabled list. The left-handed ace struck out two and didn't walk anyone to earn his first victory since April 15 at Arizona. He had two losses and four straight no-decisions since then.

Kershaw had not gone as late as July 3 with just one win since his rookie year in 2008. That year, he didn't earn his second victory until Aug. 7.

Joc Pederson and Muncy homered back-to-back for the second straight game.

Pederson sent Nova's first pitch of the game over the right-field wall, and Muncy followed with a shot to center field for a 2-0 lead.

Muncy led off the third with his team-high 20th homer for a 3-1 lead.

David Freese provided the lone bright spot for the Pirates, going 3 for 3 with a pair of RBI singles that twice cut the Dodgers' lead to one run, and a solo homer off reliever Yimi Garcia.

Chris Taylor kept the slugfest going in the fourth with a two-run shot that made it 5-2. He went 3 for 4 with a strikeout and finished a single shy of hitting for the cycle.

Yasmani Grandal led off the sixth with a homer, and Taylor doubled to deep center field to chase Nova.

His replacement didn't fare any better. Enrique Hernandez blasted a two-run homer on the first pitch from Dovydas Neverauskas, extending the Dodgers' lead to 8-2.

Dodgers slugger Matt Kemp's run of hits in eight consecutive at-bats ended when he struck out to end the first. One night after tying a career high with five hits, including a three-run homer, Kemp was hitless in four at-bats with two other strikeouts.

The Dodgers' third straight win overall allowed them to clinch the season series against the Pirates for the second year in a row.

click me