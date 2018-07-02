Pirates minor league report: July 2, 2018

Minor League Report

Pirates

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 43-37) played at Louisville (Reds), but did not finish in time for this edition.

Next: Tuesday at Louisville, 6:45 p.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 42-36) won 6-3 over Akron (Indians). LHP Cam Vieaux (4-1, 1.41 ERA) threw six scoreless innings with four strikeouts, two hits and a walk to earn the victory. RHP Matt Eckelman (4-0, 2.19 ERA) recorded his first save after a scoreless ninth inning. LF Logan Hill (.200) was walked four times after hitting a second inning solo home run. 1B Will Craig (.251) went 1 for 4 with a solo homer. SS Cole Tucker (.253) finished 2 for 5 with an RBI.

Next: Tuesday at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

BRADENTON (High-A, 38-38) lost 4-2 in 10 innings to Palm Beach (Cardinals). RHP James Marvel (7-5, 4.21 ERA) allowed two runs, including a home run, on nine hits in seven innings with seven strikeouts in a no decision as Bradenton was held to five hits. 3B Hunter Owen (.261) went 1 for 3 with a solo home run in the eighth inning to score 2-2. C Arden Pabst (.273) went 1 for 4 with a double and an RBI. LHP Ronny Agustin (0-4, 4.44 ERA) recorded the loss after allowing two runs on no hits with three walks and a strikeout in one inning.

Next: Tuesday vs. Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 44-33) lost to Hagerstown (Nationals), 5-3. Despite scoring three runs, the Power recorded just two hits. RHP Gavin Wallace (6-2, 3.69) allowed four earned runs, including a home run, on nine hits in seven innings with a walk and strikeout in a losing effort. 2B Rodolfo Castro (.228), C Deon Stafford (.271) and SS Oneil Cruz (.307) each recorded an RBI. Castro finished 1 for 3 with a triple.

Next: Tuesday at Hagerstown, 7:05 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Short Season-A, 7-10) won 3-1 over Batavia (Marlins). RHP Francis Del Obre (3-1, 3.77 ERA) earned the victory after pitching four innings of relief for RHP Michael Flynn (0-1, 15.75 ERA). Del Orbe pitched four scoreless innings with three strikeouts and just one hit allowed. SS Robbie Glendinning (.226) went 1 for 5 with a double and an RBI. The double was the Black Bears only extra base hit in the game. CF Travis Swaggerty (.273) went 1 for 4.

Next: Tuesday at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Independent

WASHINGTON (Frontier League, 27-18) was idle. Trevor Bradley (2-1, 4.00 ERA) is likely to start on the mound for the Wild Things Tuesday night against a Florence pitcher yet to be named.

Next: Tuesday at Florence, 6:35 p.m.