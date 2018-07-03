Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Miserable memories: Pirates franchise no stranger to big-time losses

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Tuesday, July 3, 2018, 2:33 p.m.
The Brewers' Ryan Braun hits a three-run homer in front of Pirates catcher Ryan Doumit during the third inning Thursday April 22, 2010 at PNC Park. The Pirates lost, 20-0.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Brewers' Ryan Braun hits a three-run homer in front of Pirates catcher Ryan Doumit during the third inning Thursday April 22, 2010 at PNC Park. The Pirates lost, 20-0.
Pirates manager John Russell scratches his head during a 20-0 loss to the Brewers Thursday April 22, 2010 at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates manager John Russell scratches his head during a 20-0 loss to the Brewers Thursday April 22, 2010 at PNC Park.
Pirates third baseman Delwyn Young can't reach a base hit by Milwaukee's Alcides Escobar during the fourth inning Thursday April 22, 2010 at PNC Park. The Pirates lost, 20-0.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates third baseman Delwyn Young can't reach a base hit by Milwaukee's Alcides Escobar during the fourth inning Thursday April 22, 2010 at PNC Park. The Pirates lost, 20-0.

Updated 21 hours ago

Really, it's not so bad. Not when you compare it to 20-0, 19-1, 21-4, 23-6 and 18-0.

If you insisted on staying awake until 1:30 Tuesday morning to watch the end of the Pirates' 17-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers, maybe you thought you were witnessing history.

Misery, maybe. But history? Hey, we've seen this before.

The Pirates' margin of defeat only tied for the sixth-largest in franchise history. We almost saw the same thing last year at Wrigley Field, but the Cubs allowed the Pirates two more runs than the Dodgers did. Final: 17-3.

Here are five that are worse than both of them:


Brewers 20, Pirates 0, April 22, 2010, PNC Park

In the last of the pre-Clint Hurdle seasons, this was get-away day at the end of a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers. The Pirates were outscored 36-1, the third-largest margin for a series in modern history.

"We weren't trying to embarrass anybody," said the Brewers' Jim Edmonds, who hit one of Milwaukee's four home runs in the game.

Try telling that to Pirates manager John Russell, who told the Tribune-Review's Karen Price, "It's embarrassing."

Or Pirates relief pitcher Brendan Donnelly, who pitched a scoreless inning (yeah, really) and put the day in its proper light.

"We should all be embarrassed to have major league baseball uniforms on our back today," he told the (Milwaukee) Journal-Sentinel. "It was an atrocity. We set a record. We should all be embarrassed about it. That's how I feel."

Ryan Braun was all smiles after hitting a homer and driving in five runs.

"In this game, you deal with so much adversity, you deal with so much failure, when you do have a game like this, you need to enjoy it," he said.

"It's the first time in my career, at any level, I've ever been a part of a game like this. And there's a good chance it's the last time. So you do need to enjoy it."

Brewers manager Ken Macha started using reserves after the sixth inning, and third base coach Brad Fischer eventually started putting up stop signs. But Joel Hanrahan still gave up six runs in the seventh and Octavio Dotel four in the ninth.

Starting pitcher Daniel McCutchen entered with a 14.73 ERA and left after 32⁄3 innings and six runs with a 14.73 ERA.

The giveaways that day were ball caps and T-shirts, sponsored by Waste Management. Insert joke here.

Funny thing, the Pirates were coming off a three-game sweep of the Cincinnati Reds that pushed their record to 7-5. After the Brewers series, Russell's team never saw .500 again and he was fired the day after a 57-105 season.


Cincinnati Redlegs 19, Pirates 1, July 14, 1955, Forbes Field

There is at least one distinct difference between lopsided victories today and those that occurred in the early-to-mid 20th century: The winning pitcher used to hurl the entire game, no matter the score.

The Redlegs' Jackie Collum pitched a complete game, but Cincinnati's bats owned the day.

Catcher Smoky Burgess, who later was traded to the Pirates and became a key figure in their 1960 World Series triumph, was 4 for 5 and homered off reliever Roy Face.

Face became famous as a late-inning ace, but he entered in the first inning and allowed five hits and three runs in 11⁄3 innings.

The Reds also banged around Bob Friend for six runs (one earned). Ron Kline, who became mayor and bar owner in the small Butler County town of Callery, gave up five hits and two runs in 11⁄3 innings.

It was surprising to read that Dick Groat committed his 20th error of the season, but the only plausible explanation is the infields in those days were not as smooth as they are today.

Another oddity: Roberto Clemente was 0 for 4 batting leadoff.


New York Giants 21, Pirates 4, May 25, 1954, Polo

Grounds

Even with Willie Mays batting sixth in the order, the Giants scored against all six Pirates pitchers, starting with Bob Purkey, a South Hills High School graduate.

Treated most rudely was Springdale's Joe Page, who had been one of the game's great relievers in the late 1940s and 1947 World Series MVP with the New York Yankees.

Page, who was said to have thrown a nasty spitball, made his last major league outing, facing 11 batters, allowing eight to reach base and seven to score. Baseball-reference.com reports Page died in Latrobe in 1980 and is buried in Greenwood Memorial Park in Lower Burrell.

No surprise: Giants pitcher Johnny Antonelli went the distance.


Brooklyn Dodgers 23, Pirates 6, July 10, 1943, Ebbets Field

Pirates Hall of Fame right-fielder Paul Waner was 3 for 4 for the Dodgers to lift his average to .331 at the age of 40.

Gee, the game lasted only 2 hours, 10 minutes — too long for Pirates 6-foot-9 reliever Johnny Gee, who faced 21 batters, allowing 10 hits, four walks and 11 runs in 22⁄3 innings.

Of course, Dodgers starter Curt Davis pitched all nine innings.


Philadelphia Phillies 18, Pirates 0, July 11, 1910, Forbes Field

You can only imagine that it was a subdued crowd of 3,038 at Forbes Field that afternoon, with the Pirates recording as many hits as errors.

The score didn't get out of hand until the Phillies scored nine runs in the ninth inning against relievers Lefty Webb, who was making the penultimate appearance of his seven-game career, and Kirby White.

And — you guessed it — winning pitcher George McQuillan needed no relief.

One final note: On Aug. 25, 1995, the Reds beat the Pirates, 19-3, at Three Rivers Stadium, scoring 16 runs in the final five innings against Pirates pitchers Steve Parris, Jeff McCurry and Jason Christiansen.

McQuillan would have laughed: Winning pitcher Mark Portugal lasted only seven innings.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me