Miserable memories: Pirates franchise no stranger to big-time losses

Really, it's not so bad. Not when you compare it to 20-0, 19-1, 21-4, 23-6 and 18-0.

If you insisted on staying awake until 1:30 Tuesday morning to watch the end of the Pirates' 17-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers, maybe you thought you were witnessing history.

Misery, maybe. But history? Hey, we've seen this before.

The Pirates' margin of defeat only tied for the sixth-largest in franchise history. We almost saw the same thing last year at Wrigley Field, but the Cubs allowed the Pirates two more runs than the Dodgers did. Final: 17-3.

Here are five that are worse than both of them:

Brewers 20, Pirates 0, April 22, 2010, PNC Park

In the last of the pre-Clint Hurdle seasons, this was get-away day at the end of a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers. The Pirates were outscored 36-1, the third-largest margin for a series in modern history.

"We weren't trying to embarrass anybody," said the Brewers' Jim Edmonds, who hit one of Milwaukee's four home runs in the game.

Try telling that to Pirates manager John Russell, who told the Tribune-Review's Karen Price, "It's embarrassing."

Or Pirates relief pitcher Brendan Donnelly, who pitched a scoreless inning (yeah, really) and put the day in its proper light.

"We should all be embarrassed to have major league baseball uniforms on our back today," he told the (Milwaukee) Journal-Sentinel. "It was an atrocity. We set a record. We should all be embarrassed about it. That's how I feel."

Ryan Braun was all smiles after hitting a homer and driving in five runs.

"In this game, you deal with so much adversity, you deal with so much failure, when you do have a game like this, you need to enjoy it," he said.

"It's the first time in my career, at any level, I've ever been a part of a game like this. And there's a good chance it's the last time. So you do need to enjoy it."

#pirates playing infield in down 16-0. you never want that 17th run coming home! — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) April 22, 2010

Brewers manager Ken Macha started using reserves after the sixth inning, and third base coach Brad Fischer eventually started putting up stop signs. But Joel Hanrahan still gave up six runs in the seventh and Octavio Dotel four in the ninth.

Starting pitcher Daniel McCutchen entered with a 14.73 ERA and left after 32⁄3 innings and six runs with a 14.73 ERA.

The giveaways that day were ball caps and T-shirts, sponsored by Waste Management. Insert joke here.

Funny thing, the Pirates were coming off a three-game sweep of the Cincinnati Reds that pushed their record to 7-5. After the Brewers series, Russell's team never saw .500 again and he was fired the day after a 57-105 season.

Cincinnati Redlegs 19, Pirates 1, July 14, 1955, Forbes Field

There is at least one distinct difference between lopsided victories today and those that occurred in the early-to-mid 20th century: The winning pitcher used to hurl the entire game, no matter the score.

The Redlegs' Jackie Collum pitched a complete game, but Cincinnati's bats owned the day.

Catcher Smoky Burgess, who later was traded to the Pirates and became a key figure in their 1960 World Series triumph, was 4 for 5 and homered off reliever Roy Face.

Face became famous as a late-inning ace, but he entered in the first inning and allowed five hits and three runs in 11⁄3 innings.

The Reds also banged around Bob Friend for six runs (one earned). Ron Kline, who became mayor and bar owner in the small Butler County town of Callery, gave up five hits and two runs in 11⁄3 innings.

It was surprising to read that Dick Groat committed his 20th error of the season, but the only plausible explanation is the infields in those days were not as smooth as they are today.

Another oddity: Roberto Clemente was 0 for 4 batting leadoff.

New York Giants 21, Pirates 4, May 25, 1954, Polo

Grounds

Even with Willie Mays batting sixth in the order, the Giants scored against all six Pirates pitchers, starting with Bob Purkey, a South Hills High School graduate.

Treated most rudely was Springdale's Joe Page, who had been one of the game's great relievers in the late 1940s and 1947 World Series MVP with the New York Yankees.

Page, who was said to have thrown a nasty spitball, made his last major league outing, facing 11 batters, allowing eight to reach base and seven to score. Baseball-reference.com reports Page died in Latrobe in 1980 and is buried in Greenwood Memorial Park in Lower Burrell.

No surprise: Giants pitcher Johnny Antonelli went the distance.

Brooklyn Dodgers 23, Pirates 6, July 10, 1943, Ebbets Field

Pirates Hall of Fame right-fielder Paul Waner was 3 for 4 for the Dodgers to lift his average to .331 at the age of 40.

Gee, the game lasted only 2 hours, 10 minutes — too long for Pirates 6-foot-9 reliever Johnny Gee, who faced 21 batters, allowing 10 hits, four walks and 11 runs in 22⁄3 innings.

Of course, Dodgers starter Curt Davis pitched all nine innings.

Philadelphia Phillies 18, Pirates 0, July 11, 1910, Forbes Field

You can only imagine that it was a subdued crowd of 3,038 at Forbes Field that afternoon, with the Pirates recording as many hits as errors.

The score didn't get out of hand until the Phillies scored nine runs in the ninth inning against relievers Lefty Webb, who was making the penultimate appearance of his seven-game career, and Kirby White.

And — you guessed it — winning pitcher George McQuillan needed no relief.

One final note: On Aug. 25, 1995, the Reds beat the Pirates, 19-3, at Three Rivers Stadium, scoring 16 runs in the final five innings against Pirates pitchers Steve Parris, Jeff McCurry and Jason Christiansen.

McQuillan would have laughed: Winning pitcher Mark Portugal lasted only seven innings.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.