Pirates minor league report: Wednesday, July 4, 2018

Minor League report

Pirates

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 45-38) beat Louisville (Reds), 4-2. LF Jordan Luplow (.297) was 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI, and 1B Jose Osuna (.340) had the Indians' other RBI. Their other two runs were unearned. Starter Brandon Waddell (3-4, 6.51) gave up nine hits and two earned runs in seven innings.

Next: Thursday vs. Louisville (Rays), 7:05 p.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 42-38) lost to Trenton (Yankees), 8-3. SS Cole Tucker (.252) had a hit, an RBI and two runs. LF xx Reynolds (.272) had three hits and an RBI. Starter Eduardo Vera (1-3, 5.91) took the loss, giving up two earned runs in 1⁄ 3 of an inning. Reliever Tate Scioneaux (1-1, 5.40) was roughed up for four earned runs in 2 2⁄ 3 innings.

Next: Thursday vs. Trenton, 7:05 p.m.

BRADENTON (High-A, 39-39) lost to St. Lucie (Mets), 3-2. St. Lucie broke a 2-2 tie in the seventh to win it. RF Bligh Madris (.244) went 2 for 4 with a run. C Jason Delay (.288) and 2B Brett Pope (.154) drove in Bradenton's runs. Starter Mike Wallace (3-5, 5.16) worked 6 1⁄ 3 innings and gave up all three runs, all earned.

Next: Thursday at St. Lucie, 6:30 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 45-34) lost to Lexington (Royals), 6-0. DH Calvin Mitchell (.308) had two of the Black Bears' five hits. Starter Domingo Robles (6-5, 3.19) took the loss, giving up 11 hits and two earned runs in six innings with six strikeouts.

Next: Thursday vs. Lexington, 7:05 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Short Season-A, 8-11) beat Williamsport (Phillies), 7-5. CF Travis Swaggerty (.333), the Pirates' top pick in the 2018 draft, went 3 for 5 with two runs from the leadoff spot. RF Brett Kinneman (.273) had two hits and two RBIs, and 2B Robbie Glendinning (.237) also had a pair of RBIs. Reliever Cody Smith (1-0, 0.00) got the victory, striking out three in 1 2⁄ 3 innings.

Next: Thursday vs. Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

