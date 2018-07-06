Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pirates

Pirates fail to sign their 2nd overall draft pick Gunnar Hoglund before deadline

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Friday, July 6, 2018, 12:45 p.m.
Pirates pitching prospect Mitch Keller works out at minor league camp Friday, March 9, 2018, at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla. Keller has been named to the U.S. roster for the All-Star Futures Game July 15, 2018 at Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates first baseman Josh Bell grounds out leading off during the first inning against the Phillies Friday, July 6, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review

Updated 5 hours ago

The Pirates missed the 5 p.m. Friday deadline to sign pitcher Gunnar Hoglund, their competitive balance pick (36th overall) between the first and second rounds of the MLB Draft.

Hoglund, who had signed with Ole Miss prior to the draft, has been attending summer orientation there for the past week and half, Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said.

"Once he got here, it was pretty evident this is where he will be for at least three years," Bianco said.

"It was a big decision and a tough decision, but I think they got to the point where a decision had to be made. At some point, the negotiations broke off."

Pirates scouting director Joe DelliCarri said the Pirates "had conviction" when they drafted Hoglund that they could sign him.

"But as the signing process evolved, it became clear that Gunnar viewed attending University of Mississippi as the best decision for him at this point in his life," DelliCarri said. "We respect that decision and wish Gunnar all the best in his future.

"We anticipate adding a quality player with the 37th selection in the 2019 draft as compensation for not signing Gunnar."

Hoglund, whose slotted signing bonus was $1,967,900, will return to the prospect pool for the 2019 draft.

He was the Pirates' second overall choice in the draft. First-round pick, outfielder Travis Swaggerty, signed June 15 and is hitting .313 in eight games for the Single-A West Virginia Black Bears of the New York-Penn League.

During his senior season at Fivay (Fla.) High School, Hoglund struck out 105 of the 186 batters he faced, with only two walks. He was 7-0, with an 0.27 ERA. His fastball has been timed as high as 95 mph.

Before the deadline, the Pirates signed 13th-round pick Zack Kane, an infielder from Duke. They signed 33 of their 41 drafted players, including 20 of the first 21 for the fourth time in the past five years.

The Pirates failed to sign seven other draft picks this year. They are:

• 22nd round, Jason Brandow, outfielder, Vintage (Calif.) High School.

• 23rd round, Tyler Miller, infielder Spanish Fort (Ala.) High School.

• 26th round, Ethan Paul, Vanderbilt infielder.

• 29th round, Giovanni DiGiacomo, Canterbury (Fla.) school outfielder.

• 34th round, Davis Sharpe, Mill Creek (Ga.) High School infielder.

• 36th round, Emanuel Andrews, Long Beach Poly (Calif.) High School, outfielder.

• 37th round, Lavoisier Fisher, North Gwinnett (Ga.) High School, outfielder.

Stars come out

Pitcher Mitch Keller and infielder Ke'Bryan Hayes have been named to the U.S. roster for the All-Star Futures Game July 15 at Nationals Park in Washington D.C. Single-A West Virginia Power pitching coach and former Pirates reliever Joel Hanrahan will serve as the U.S. bullpen coach.

Keller is the Pirates' No. 1 prospect and 12th overall in baseball, according to Baseball America and MLB Pipeline. He was 9-2 with a 2.72 ERA with Double-A Altoona this season before his recent promotion to Triple-A Indianapolis where he is 0-1 with a 13.50 ERA in two starts.

Hayes, the Pirates' third-best prospect, is hitting .290 (89 for 272) for Altoona, with 20 doubles, six triples, four home runs and 21 RBI in 71 games.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

