Pirates' Jameson Taillon feels quick trigger in loss to Phillies

A slight smile leaked through Jameson Taillon's pursed lips when he was asked about the seventh inning of the Pirates' 3-2 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday.

Did the Pirates starter, whose tool belt of pitches might be the best on the staff, have anything left with the score tied 2-2 and the lead run on third base?

"Uh, yeah," said Taillon, clearly sure of his answer.

But it was his mind that had been racing, thanks to a glance toward the Pirates bullpen where Edgar Santana was warming up.

Wait, wasn't Taillon throwing a 2-0 shutout at the time?

Uh, yeah.

"I got (Rhys) Hoskins to fly out to left, 60-something pitches and I looked out there and had a guy warming up," Taillon said. "It's pretty unfortunate. That's the human element of it. Pitching looking over your shoulder, 68 pitches without a guy touching second base and someone's warming up. That's tough."

As the inning progressed, Odubel Herrera reached base on an infield single, but a ground ball force out left Taillon needing only one more out to escape the seventh. At that point, it wasn't even a jam.

But Nick Williams' triple into the right-field corner, bobbled by Gregory Polanco, cut the lead in half and sent pitching coach Ray Searage to the mound.

Didn't matter. Scott Kingery hit Taillon's first pitch — and his last and perhaps least effective of 77 — into center field for a game-tying single.

Taillon knew. He had plenty left in his right arm, but manager Clint Hurdle's quick trigger ruled the day.

Santana entered and gave up Jorge Alfaro's decisive RBI double to center. Alfaro struck out twice against Taillon earlier in the game.

In any case, the 3-2 Phillies lead held up, and the loss gave the Pirates (40-48) their second five-game losing streak since June 24.

Hurdle did not publicly second-guess his decision to yank Taillon, indicating he had already offered sufficient opportunity when he let him pitch to Kingery.

"Felt good about it, the way he had command of the ball and executed the ball," Hurdle said. "Ball to strike ratio (17 balls-60 strikes), all the numbers across the board. He had command of all of his (five) pitches.

"And once the tying run was in, I thought that was enough."

"It's a tough one," said Taillon, who didn't walk a batter for the first time since April 25. "Had my good stuff, was being aggressive, put us in a good spot there going into the seventh and we came out with the loss.

"This one hurts."

In the end, Taillon almost understood Hurdle's thinking.

"I don't know," he said, taking a deep breath. "I haven't been pitching the greatest. I understand maybe the trust isn't there.

"They obviously have their reasons. I understand they are trying to put us in the best position to win. They're not going to just take me out to take me out.

"I was looking forward to being the guy to give the bullpen a rest and go even deeper and end the streak."

The Pirates' bats gave Taillon little room for error. After Colin Moran's RBI single in the first inning and Starling Marte's 10th home run in the third, the Pirates had only four hits in the final six innings.

Corey Dickerson led off the ninth with a double just inside the left-field foul line, but he was stranded there when Josh Harrison and Jordy Mercer struck out and David Freese flied out to center.

Taillon (5-7) has been inconsistent this season, alternating victories and defeats in five recent outings before lasting only 42⁄3 innings Sunday in San Diego and allowing seven hits, three walks and three earned runs.

If that was on Hurdle's mind, he wasn't saying. But there will be a meeting Sunday with the player, manager and pitching coach.

"I think it's something we'll sit down and talk about," Taillon said. "I'll get their reasoning, and we'll shower it off and move on."