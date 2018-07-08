Nick Kingham's arm, bat lead Pirates past Phillies

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

This time, Pirates manager Clint Hurdle was smiling in his postgame chat with reporters. No controversy, no tough questions about yanking pitchers.

The Pirates won Sunday in front of 19,542 at PNC Park, beating the National League East-leading Philadelphia Phillies, 4-1. The victory put a stop to the Pirates' five-game losing streak.

Hurdle felt so good, he offered a little joke about rookie Nick Kingham, the winning pitcher who contributed a two-run double.

“He Little Leagued them,” Hurdle said. “He pitched and hit. It doesn't happen very often.

“It just goes to show you in this game, a swinging bat is a dangerous bat.”

Kingham, whose hit drove Pirates pitchers' collective batting average to .091, threw six strong innings, allowing only three singles and Nick Williams' 11th home run. He struck out five and walked one.

In the bottom of the fourth, Kingham got some payback on Williams, whose homer in the top of the inning tied the game, 1-1. He stroked a two-out, two-strike double over Phillies left fielder Rhys Hoskins to score Austin Meadows and Jordy Mercer, who both had singled.

Kingham scored on Josh Bell's ground-rule double, and that was the end of the scoring for both teams.

Pirates relief pitchers Edgar Santana, Kyle Crick and Felipe Vazquez threw three scoreless, hitless innings without walking a batter, a welcome event after the bullpen implosion of recent games. Vazquez earned his 18th save while striking out the side.

Hurdle wasn't sure what to say about Kingham's double. But he found a way.

“A breaking ball he could swing at 10 times and miss nine of them, and that one he clocked,” Hurdle said. “They're playing him short left where he probably earned to be played, and it turned out really well for us.”

Kingham, 26, said it was only his second extra-base hit since his days at Sierra Vista High School in Las Vegas. His first was in Double-A Altoona.

Kingham (3-4) preferred talking about his efforts on the mound, where he used three pitches effectively – fastball, curve and changeup.

In the sixth, he was emboldened by catcher Francisco Cervelli, who was calling pitches in his first game since spending 15 days on the concussion disabled list.

With two on and no outs in the sixth, Cervelli called for a curveball, hoping to catch the Phillies looking for something else. It worked, even after going 3-0 to Carlos Santana, who ended up fouling out to third base. Then, Kingham struck out Williams and Scott Kingery.

“He got back in the count, and he made pitches (to Santana),” Hurdle said. “He didn't just lay it in there. He was looking to make a quality pitch.”

“He didn't show it a lot early,” Cervelli said of the curve. “It was another pitch they didn't see.”

Santana aside, Kingham was able to get ahead of enough hitters to keep the advantage on his side.

“They want to swing. They're a young team,” he said. “They want to put the bat on the ball so I used that against them and had them swing and miss.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.