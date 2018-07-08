Pirates notebook: Neal Huntington said decision to yank Taillon went by the numbers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The decision to pull starting pitcher Jameson Taillon in the seventh inning after 77 pitches Saturday was tied to analytics, Pirates general manager Neal Huntington said Sunday.

“That's the dreaded second-guesser's dream for Clint,” Huntington said.

“If he leaves Taillon in and (the Phillies' Jorge) Alfaro gets a hit, (reporters) are all lining up to ask Clint, ‘How did you leave Jameson Taillon in when he's been pitching as a well below-average pitcher the third time through the lineup?' ”

Huntington said batters have an 1.100 OPS in the seventh inning and .850 the third time through the lineup against Taillon.

Meanwhile, Edgar Santana, who relieved Taillon, allows only a .650 OPS the first time through the lineup and .590 against right-handers, Huntington said.

As it turned out, the right-handed hitting Alfaro doubled home what turned out to be the winning run in a 3-2 Phillies victory.

“If the reliever comes in and does the job, there's not a question,” Huntington said. “Because the reliever came in and gave up a hit, it's an easy second guess. (Hurdle) used the information he had.”

Huntington also suggested the numbers indicated Hurdle showed trust in Taillon to even let him open the seventh inning.

“Clint (showed) enormous faith and trust in him in recognizing that he had thrown the ball exceptionally well to give him the seventh inning,” the GM said. “Because statistics show that he probably shouldn't have gone back out there for the seventh inning.

“But I support it.”

Huntington also indicated he doesn't want to douse Taillon's competitive spirit in such situations.

“Love the passion. Love the intent to be the guy,” he said. “Love the belief that he's the best pitcher for that opportunity.

“Clint has shown Jameson this year, when he's efficient and he's effective, he will let him get into the later innings despite what numbers tell us.”

In 18 starts, Taillon has pitched beyond the sixth inning three times. He won all three games.

What about the meeting?

The anticipated meeting between Hurdle and Taillon occurred Sunday morning, and Hurdle called it “one of our best conversations ever.”

Asked for details, Hurdle said, with a smile, “It's really none of your business.”

“I believe in communication. I believe in listening to players, and I believe in sharing individual truths and team truths.

“I would save my comments for Jameson. We've already shared our thoughts together.”

Stallings back to Indy

Backup catcher Jacob Stallings was sent back to Triple-A Indianapolis to make room on the roster for Francisco Cervelli, who was activated from the concussion disabled list and inserted into the starting lineup.

Stallings had been with the team since June 23. He appeared in four games with one hit in six at-bats.

The next few days

Hurdle said Ivan Nova will pitch Monday against the Washington Nationals, but he wasn't ready to commit to a starter Tuesday.

Joe Musgrove (right index finger infection) is still on the disabled list, but Hurdle said, “I don't anticipate any setbacks.”

Musgrove threw a bullpen session Sunday morning and said, “Good to go.” He's eligible to come off the DL on Tuesday.

Another arm

Alex McRae, the seventh pitcher recalled from Indianapolis this season, is “fully rested (and ready to pitch) with a bag full of pitches,” Hurdle said.

McRae was mainly a starter in Indiananpolis, recording a 3-7 record and 4.93 ERA in 17 games (16 starts). In 84 innings, he allowed 94 hits (nine home runs) and 39 walks with 80 strikeouts.

“Stan Kyles' (Indianapolis pitching coach) comments were he pitched better than his numbers,” Hurdle said. “He continued to learn. Some similarities with (Chad) Kuhl, without the top-end velocity, but firm velocity, real velocity.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.