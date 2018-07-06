Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pirates

Pirates' Josh Bell leads off for 2nd time in his career

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Friday, July 6, 2018, 5:36 p.m.
Pirates first baseman Josh Bell grounds out leading off during the first inning against the Phillies Friday, July 6, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates first baseman Josh Bell grounds out leading off during the first inning against the Phillies Friday, July 6, 2018, at PNC Park.

Updated 8 hours ago

No one could have put the Pirates' strange batting order in better perspective than manager Clint Hurdle.

While talking to reporters Friday about a lineup that included Josh Bell leading off for the second time in his pro career and Josh Harrison seventh for the first time this season, Hurdle said:

"You're just trying to provide a different opportunity and see if that can provide them a stimulus. There's no point in keeping it the same. We're not getting the results we want to get."

Hurdle didn't sound frustrated or irritated about his team's most recent malaise. Just eager to see if change can help.

He always has been a manager who will try anything — Bell was his ninth leadoff hitter this season and Harrison his 11th No. 7 hitter — and it's getting to the point where he needs to do something.

The Pirates have lost 10 of their past 14 games and have almost no postseason hope heading into Friday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies at PNC Park.

"I thought we did some good things offensively," he said of the three consecutive losses at Dodger Stadium this week. "There are some other indicators that we still need some work done."

He refused to identify the indicators.

Bell has been getting on base regularly (21 of his past 23 games) while the batting average (.254) and home run total (five) remain at unspectacular levels.

"We're trying to find a way to squeeze more barrel out of that bat from time to time," he said.

Bell seemed eager to give the new look a try.

"It's going to be awesome to have more opportunity to get more at-bats in," he said. "Nothing changes. I felt good this past month. Hopefully, I can keep it rolling.

"I feel like I'm hitting the pitches I want to hit. Not getting the launch that I want to get, but I'm still barreling balls up, putting them into play hard. I'm going to take it like I'm hitting fourth or sixth or whatever."

Bell batted leadoff only one other time with the Pirates — he was 0 for 4 with two strikeouts Sept. 30, 2016, against the St. Louis Cardinals — but he did it out of necessity in high school at Dallas Jesuit Prep School.

"I was batting third, and I was walking a ton," he said, "so they figured you might as well walk to lead off a game."

Said Hurdle: "I doubt that that's the case here. You can ask Gabe (Kapler, Phillies manager), though."

Bell said his productivity fell off in high school.

"But I didn't care because we were just winning," he said. "And I was stealing."

Bell, who has only two career stolen bases (none this season), doesn't expect to provide that element at the top of the Pirates' lineup.

"I might have the red light," he said.

Harrison was hitting .319 on May 23 but fell to .256 entering Friday's game.

He hasn't hit seventh this season, but he has more career plate appearances there (377) than any position except leadoff. He's also a .300 hitter at the seventh spot, with six home runs and 52 RBIs.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

