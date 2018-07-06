Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Pirates send Clay Holmes to minors, recall Jordan Luplow

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Friday, July 6, 2018, 6:06 p.m.
Pirates pitcher Clay Holmes delivers during the seventh inning against the Diamondbacks Sunday, June 24, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Clay Holmes delivers during the seventh inning against the Diamondbacks Sunday, June 24, 2018, at PNC Park.

Updated 8 hours ago

The Pirates switched back to 12-man pitching staff and — for the moment — a four-man starting rotation Friday when Clay Holmes was sent to Single-A Bradenton.

That leaves the Pirates with starters Trevor Williams, who is scheduled Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, Jameson Taillon (Saturday), Nick Kingham (Sunday) and Ivan Nova.

Starters Chad Kuhl (forearm) and Joe Musgrove (finger) are on the disabled list. Manager Clint Hurdle said Musgrove might throw a bullpen session Saturday.

Hurdle hasn't designated a starter for Monday's game against the Washington Nationals.

The move allows the Pirates to add a bat to their bench, with outfielder Jordan Luplow recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis.

Luplow hit .297 (81 for 273) with 22 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 47 RBIs in 77 games this season at Indianapolis, including a .422 rate (29 for 67) with five doubles, three homers and 16 RBIs over his past 20 games. He is eighth in the International League in batting (.297), tied for second in doubles, fourth in RBIs, fifth in extra-base hits (34) and second among all outfielders with nine assists.

He hit .205, with three home runs and 11 RBIs for the Pirates last season.

Holmes was the starter and losing pitcher Wednesday in the Pirates' 6-4 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. He allowed five hit 2 13 innings.

Holmes was sent to Bradenton because the Triple-A International League and Double-A Eastern League will be on their All-Star breaks next week.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me