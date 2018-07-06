Pirates send Clay Holmes to minors, recall Jordan Luplow

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Pirates switched back to 12-man pitching staff and — for the moment — a four-man starting rotation Friday when Clay Holmes was sent to Single-A Bradenton.

That leaves the Pirates with starters Trevor Williams, who is scheduled Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, Jameson Taillon (Saturday), Nick Kingham (Sunday) and Ivan Nova.

Starters Chad Kuhl (forearm) and Joe Musgrove (finger) are on the disabled list. Manager Clint Hurdle said Musgrove might throw a bullpen session Saturday.

Hurdle hasn't designated a starter for Monday's game against the Washington Nationals.

The move allows the Pirates to add a bat to their bench, with outfielder Jordan Luplow recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis.

Luplow hit .297 (81 for 273) with 22 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 47 RBIs in 77 games this season at Indianapolis, including a .422 rate (29 for 67) with five doubles, three homers and 16 RBIs over his past 20 games. He is eighth in the International League in batting (.297), tied for second in doubles, fourth in RBIs, fifth in extra-base hits (34) and second among all outfielders with nine assists.

He hit .205, with three home runs and 11 RBIs for the Pirates last season.

Holmes was the starter and losing pitcher Wednesday in the Pirates' 6-4 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. He allowed five hit 2 1⁄ 3 innings.

Holmes was sent to Bradenton because the Triple-A International League and Double-A Eastern League will be on their All-Star breaks next week.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.