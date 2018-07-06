Pirates minor league report: July 6, 2018

Pirates

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 45-39) won 5-2 over Columbus (Indians). Despite getting outhit 10-8, the Indians scored two in the fourth and three in the seventh. CF Jason Martin (.333) hit his first home run of the season with a two-run homer, going 1 for 3 in the game. SS Kevin Newman (.311) and 1B Jose Osuna (.338) each added a couple of singles, Newman going 2 for 4 and Osuna going 2 for 2 with one RBI. Starting RHP Tyler Eppler (9-3, 3.06 ERA) gave up 10 hits but limited the damage to two earned runs and struck out five. RHP Tanner Anderson (1-1, 2.25 ERA) closed out the rest of the game, giving him his second save of the season.

Next: Saturday vs. Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 43-39) won 3-1 over Trenton (Yankees). There was not much offense in this one as the Curve outhit Trenton, 7-4. After going down 1-0 in the top of the seventh, the Curve quickly responded with three runs in the bottom half. 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes (.293) has been dominant lately, recording a hit in 10 of his last 11 and has had a multi-hit game in the last four, going 2 for 4 with a double in this one. DH Francisco Cervelli (.200) went 1 for 2 with a single and a walk, and C Christian Kelley (.247) went 1 for 3 with a triple and RBI. Starting RHP Geoff Hartlieb (7-2, 4.09 ERA) got the win in relief, going 1 2⁄ 3 innings, giving up no hits or runs and striking out two. RHP Matt Eckelman (0-0, 2.45 ERA) closed out the ninth, earning him his second save of the season.

Next: Saturday vs. Trenton, 6 p.m.

BRADENTON (High-A, 40-40) lost 5-4 to Fort Meyers (Twins). The Marauders struggled early, not recording a hit until the sixth inning, where they got a couple runs. They went into the eighth tied 4-4 before giving up the go-ahead home run. SS Adrian Valerio (.242) got things going in the sixth with a two-run double, his only hit of the game, going 1 for 5. 2B Brett Pope (.188) added a double as well finishing 1 for 3. LHP Jordan Jess (1-4, 6.14 ERA) took the loss in relief, going two innings, giving up two earned runs and striking out two.

Next: Saturday vs. Fort Meyers, 6:30 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 45-35) lost 7-6 Lexington (Royals). In the first game of the doubleheader and continuation of the suspended game from Thursday, the Power were unable to capitalize on Lextington's three errors in a back and forth game. C Jesse Medrano (.231) had a solid day in the eight-spot, going 2 for 4 with a couple of doubles and two RBIs. 3B Ben Bengston (.208) and 2B Raul Siri (.105) each had a double and one RBI in their only hits of the game. RHP Beau Sulser (3-4, 2.51 ERA) took the loss in relief, going two innings, giving up one earned run in the eighth inning and striking out two.

Next: Saturday vs. Hagerstown (Nationals), 6:05 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Short Season-A, 9-12) lost 8-4 to Williamsport (Phillies). The Black Bears struggled on both sides, recording just six hits and committed three errors in the field. RF Michael De La Cruz (.281) went 2 for 3 in the leadoff spot with a double, scored a couple of runs and had a stolen base. And 3B Mike Gretler (.333) followed up in the No. 2 spot, going 2 for 4 with a triple and three RBIs. Starting RHP Alex Manasa (1-3, 6.15 ERA) continued to struggle on the mound, pitching 5 2⁄ 3 innings, giving up six runs, five earned, and struck out three in the loss.

Next: Saturday vs. Auburn (Nationals), 7:05 p.m.

Independent

WASHINGTON (Frontier League, 28-21) lost 4-0 against Evansville. The Wild Things gave up two in the first and two in the second and were unable to get anything going offensively, getting outhit 8-4. 2B Carter McEachern (.265) had the only extra-base hit for the Wild Things, going 1 for 4 with a double. And RF Hector Roa (.311) went 2 for 4 with a couple of singles. Starting RHP Taylor Bloom (0-1, 7.44 ERA) struggled in the loss, pitching 4 2⁄ 3 innings, giving up four earned runs.

Next: Saturday vs. Evansville, 7:05 p.m.