Francisco Cervelli could return Sunday, proclaims, 'I'm back ... look at my eyes'

Francisco Cervelli returned to PNC Park on Saturday. He took batting practice for several minutes, bantered playfully with reporters and, apparently, is just waiting for some paperwork and manager Clint Hurdle's blessing before he will be re-activated Sunday from the concussion disabled list.

"I'm back, ladies. I'm back," he said. "Come to the field, please."

Cervelli yuks it up with reporters, but then talks about a serious subject — his head injury. pic.twitter.com/vrTOuzV5Qe — Jerry DiPaola (@JDiPaola_Trib) July 7, 2018

But it was no joke June 22 when he complained of vision problems and said he felt "down and dizzy" after taking several foul balls off his mask in multiple games. It was the third time in two seasons – one calendar year – that he was sent to the disabled list with concussion-like symptoms.

"The day I say I can't do it, it was like a hangover, drunk," he said.

That was a strange feeling for Cervelli, 32. "I've never been drunk so I don't know that feeling."

But he knew this: "I couldn't perform the way I'm supposed to do. It was not me. It was dangerous.

"For the first time I say I can't do it. I need some time (off)."

That's a difficult admission for Cervelli, who first entered the big leagues in 2008 and has been nagged by a variety of injuries in that time.

"It's difficult for me all the time to make decisions about injuries," he said. "In this case, I try to play Superman. Sometimes, it doesn't happen. I feel embarrassed every time I go down like that."

Earlier this season, Cervelli was one of the Pirates' most reliable hitters, totaling nine home runs by June 7. But his average fell from .307 on May 12 to .257 before he went on the D.L.

But he said the rest while he was in concussion protocol helped.

"I'm good now. Look at my eyes," he said. "I'm better, ready to play some baseball and play hard and keep doing what I was doing."

Hurdle made no promises, but he sounded optimistic about Cervelli's return Sunday for the final game of the series with the Philadelphia Phillies.

"If everything goes well, there's a chance he could be activated," Hurdle said.

Cervelli said recovery would have been even more difficult without his personal trainer – his mom Damelis, who is staying with him in Pittsburgh.

"She won't leave until I start playing well," Cervelli said. "She's the one who picks me up all the time."

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.