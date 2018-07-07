Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pirates

Chad Kuhl, Pirates will seek 2nd opinion on forearm strain

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Saturday, July 7, 2018, 5:03 p.m.
Pirates pitcher Chad Kuhl waits to be removed from the game in the third inning after giving up eight runs against the Diamondbacks Thursday, June 21, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Updated 9 hours ago

Pitcher Chad Kuhl said he and the team will seek a second opinion on the forearm strain that has kept him on the disabled list since June 29.

“We're still working through a lot of stuff,” he said.

Kuhl (5-5, 4.55 ERA) said he felt “a muscle grab” during his four-inning start June 26 against the New York Mets. After a few warmup pitches, he stayed in the game and threw 96 mph, but he remained concerned.

“I knew I could pitch. I just knew the last pitch didn't feel good,” he said. “The next pitch was 96. I'm still thinking structurally I'm fine, but I know something's going on. It got more inflamed and got tighter and tighter.”

Kuhl, 25, didn't miss a start last season, and this year brought his total to 61 over three seasons.

In 2016, he missed time in Triple-A Indianapolis with a triceps injury after making what he called a “submarine” throw to first base. But he still totaled 30 starts for the Indians and Pirates.

“To have this flare up this year is upsetting,” he said.

Kuhl hasn't done any throwing since going on the disabled list, and there is no timetable for him to start.

Manager Clint Hurdle said Kuhl's recovery is “slow go” for the moment. “We haven't even talked about the next steps as far as physical activity.”

With the All-Star break starting in eight days, Kuhl is not expected to return to the Pirates' rotation until sometime after the resumption of play July 20.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

