Pirates

Pirates' Michael Feliz returns from DL; Alex McRae recalled

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Saturday, July 7, 2018, 5:27 p.m.
Pirates pitcher Alex McCrae joins his teammates in the dugout before a game against the Phillies Saturday, July 7, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates catcher Jacob Stallings talks with pitcher Michael Feliz before the eighth inning against the Diamondbacks Saturday, June 23, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Updated 9 hours ago

In a continuing quest to find the right combination of pitchers, the Pirates added two to the roster while shipping two others back to Triple-A Indianapolis.

Relief pitcher Michael Feliz was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list after recovering from shoulder inflammation, and right-handed pitcher Alex McRae was recalled from Indianapolis.

Sent down were Dovydas Neverauskas and Josh Smoker, who combined to give up seven runs, five hits and three walks in 1 13 innings Friday night during the 17-5 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. Neverauskas and Smoker had been with the team only since Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

Feliz is 0-2 with a 5.51 ERA this season.

McRae, 25, was a nonroster invitee to Pirates spring training this year. He is 3-7 with a 4.61 ERA in 17 games (16 starts) for Indianapolis.

Nick Kingham is scheduled to pitch Sunday in the finale of the three-game series against the Phillies, but manager Clint Hurdle hasn't named a starter for the Washington Nationals game Monday.

McRae, who never has pitched in the majors, was drafted by the Pirates in the 10th round in 2014. He made a start for Indianapolis on Monday and has allowed only one earned run in his two most recent outings (12 23 innings).

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

