Pirates minor league report: July 7, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 47-39) won 7-0 over Columbus (Indians). RHP Casey Sadler (5-3, 3.47 ERA) threw six scoreless innings with five strikeouts, five hits and a walk to earn the victory. 2B Sean Rodriguez (.261) was the Indians' designated hitter and finished 1 for 3 with a fifth-inning solo home run to put Indianapolis ahead, 3-0. Rodriguez has recorded a hit in five of his six games in Triple-A since being sent to the Indians on Monday for a rehab assignment. 1B Eric Wood (.241) started in right field and went 1 for 4 with a double and two RBIs. RHP Jesus Liranzo (0-0, 3.18 ERA) recorded his second save after three hitless innings with two strikeouts and walk.

Next: Sunday vs. Columbus, 1:35 p.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 44-39) won 6-4 over Trenton (Yankees). SS Cole Tucker (.248) went 2 for 4 with a double, triple and two RBIs. 1B Will Craig (.248) also had a double and two RBIs, going 1 for 3. LHP Cam Vieaux (5-1, 2.08 ERA) earned his third straight victory with four strikeouts, a walk and four runs allowed on seven hits, including a home run, in seven innings. RHP Yeudy Garcia (1-3, 5.40 ERA) recorded his third save with two scoreless inning with four strikeouts.

Next: Sunday vs. Trenton, 2 p.m.

BRADENTON (High-A, 41-40) defeated Fort Myers (Twins), 4-1. C Arden Pabst (.282) and DH/1B Albert Baur (.292) each finished 2 for 4. Baur added an eighth-inning solo home run and a double. RHP James Marvel (8-5, 3.90 ERA) struck out nine in seven innings to earn the win, allowing one run on one hit. LHP Blake Weiman (2-0, 2.93 ERA) recorded his second save with a scoreless, two-strikeout ninth.

Next: Sunday vs. Fort Myers, 1 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 46-35) lost 4-2 to Hagerstown (Nationals). The Power recorded just two hits. Their two runs came on a third inning two-run homer from SS Oneil Cruz (.304), who went 1 for 4. RHP Cody Bolton (3-2, 3.15 ERA) has lost two straight starts after winning three of his first five. Bolton had four strikeouts and three runs allowed on six hits, including a two-run homer.

Next: Sunday vs. Hagerstown, 2:05 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Short Season-A, 9-12) rallied to defeat Auburn (Nationals), 7-6, with a three-run eighth inning. CF Travis Swaggerty (.300) went 2 for 4 with a triple, home run, two runs scored and two RBIs. 2B Robbie Glendinning (.262) scored twice and 1B Luke Mangieri (.281) drove in a run and stole his fourth base of the season. RHP Miguel Hernandez (1-0, 5.79) earned the win in relief, allowing three hits and striking out four in 2 1⁄ 3 scoreless innings.

Next: Sunday vs. Auburn, 4:05 p.m.

Independent

WASHINGTON (Frontier League, 29-21) defeated the Evansville Otters, 8-3. OF Roman Collins (.303) and SS Brett Marr (.272) each went 3 for 4. Collins hit two doubles and scored a run, and Marr had a triple, two RBIs and three runs. Collins was one of five Wild Thing batters to hit doubles. LHP Thomas Dorminy (7-2, 1.94 ERA) pitched 7 2⁄ 3 innings without giving up an earned run as he totaled 10 strikeouts, two walks and allowed seven hits to earn the win. RHP Zach Strecker (3-2, 1.95 ERA) earned his 11th save.

Next: Sunday vs. Evansville, 5:35 p.m.