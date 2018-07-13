Report: Greg Brown the losingest current MLB play-by-play announcer

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Greg Brown’s “Raise the Jolly Roger!” victory cry ranks as perhaps the most signature call during his long tenure as Pirates play-by-play announcer on television and radio.

Yet more often than not, the Jolly Roger has remained lowered during his time calling games.

A report by Minnesota-based Bring Me the News , analyzing the win-loss record of the 30 current Major League Baseball television play-by-play announcers, placed Brown with 2,133 called losses in his 25 seasons as broadcaster — more than any other. The Minnesota Twins’ Dick Bremer ranks second-best — or is it second-worst? — with 2,031 in the same number of seasons.

Per the report, Brown also has called 1,774 victories for a winning percentage of .454, ranking 28th, ahead of the Padres’ Dan Orsillo (.417) and the Marlins’ Paul Severino (.409).

A member of the Pirates organization since 1979, Brown began calling games in 1994, the second year of what became a streak of 20 losing seasons.

Given that Brown splits time between television and radio, of course, he technically wouldn’t rank as the losingest current TV play-by-play man.

But who’s counting?

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Doug at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.