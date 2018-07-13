Pirates, Make-A-Wish welcome 10-year-old to PNC Park, sign him to one-day contract

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Pirates’ addition to the roster Friday didn’t come via trade, and it wasn’t a call-up to replace a demoted Austin Meadows.

Instead, it was 10-year-old Aaron Ashby. Ashby and his family were treated to a day at PNC Park courtesy the Pirates via the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Ashby had his own locker in the Pirates’ clubhouse, hung out with his favorite player Josh Harrison , took batting practice and was introduced at a press conference in the ballpark .

“We are very fortunate to have the opportunity to experience this day with Aaron and his family,” Pirates chairman Bob Nutting said via a release. “Aaron is an inspiration to us and we are excited for the intangibles he will bring to the club.”

Ashby and his family also will be guests at Nutting’s Seven Springs over Saturday and Sunday nights.

Make-A-Wish describes itself as having the “vision to grant the wish of every child diagnosed with a critical illness.”

Ashby took part in warm-ups on the field with the Pirates about three hours prior to game time, and he met several players in addition to manager Clint Hurdle and others. Nutting and general manager Neal Huntington were present for the signing of Ashby’s contract.

