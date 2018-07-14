Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Frarncisco Cervelli back on DL with concussion symptoms

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Saturday, July 14, 2018, 1:03 p.m.
Pirates closer Felipe Vazquez celebrates with catcher Francisco Cervelli after defeating the Nationals, 6-3, Monday, July 9, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates closer Felipe Vazquez celebrates with catcher Francisco Cervelli after defeating the Nationals, 6-3, Monday, July 9, 2018, at PNC Park.

Updated 25 minutes ago

A week after insisting he was fine, Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli was placed on the seven-day disabled list Saturday with post-concussive symptoms.

This is the fourth time in two seasons – approximately one calendar year – that Cervelli was sent to the disabled list due to problems with his head.

Cervelli missed 14 games from June 22 through July 8 with a concussion. He had complained of vision problems and said he felt “down and dizzy” after taking several foul balls off his mask in multiple games. He returned to the lineup last Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, telling reporters the day before, “I’m back. I’m fine.”

He played in five games, including Friday night, but he recorded only one hit (a double) in 14 at-bats.

Jacob Stallings was recalled from Indianapolis to replace Cervelli on the roster.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me