Frarncisco Cervelli back on DL with concussion symptoms

A week after insisting he was fine, Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli was placed on the seven-day disabled list Saturday with post-concussive symptoms.

This is the fourth time in two seasons – approximately one calendar year – that Cervelli was sent to the disabled list due to problems with his head.

Cervelli missed 14 games from June 22 through July 8 with a concussion. He had complained of vision problems and said he felt “down and dizzy” after taking several foul balls off his mask in multiple games. He returned to the lineup last Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, telling reporters the day before, “I’m back. I’m fine.”

He played in five games, including Friday night, but he recorded only one hit (a double) in 14 at-bats.

Jacob Stallings was recalled from Indianapolis to replace Cervelli on the roster.

