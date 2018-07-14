Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pirates

Pirates run winning streak to four with win over Brewers

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Saturday, July 14, 2018, 3:54 p.m.
Pirates right fielder Gregory Poalnco celebrates his home run next to Brewers catcher Erik Kratz during the first inning of the first game of a doubleheader Saturday, July 14, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
With a second game looming later in the day, Pirates manager Clint Hurdle wasn’t afraid to reach into his bullpen in the fifth inning Saturday, handing starter Ivan Nova his second-shortest outing of the season.

But four relievers responded with 4 1/3 scoreless innings in a 2-1 victory against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first game of a doubleheader at PNC Park. The Pirates’ winning streak ballooned to four in a row as they won for the sixth time in seven games this week.

It’s the Pirates’ fourth four-game winning streak of the season but the first in two months.

The Pirates (46-49) took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on back-to-back home runs by Starling Marte his 12th and Gregory Polanco (his 15th and second in two games).

The Brewers sliced the lead in half with one run on four singles in the fifth, but they stranded three runners in the process. Two of the singles were gauged at 102.1 and 101.1 mph, so Hurdle pulled Nova before he could qualify for the victory. Nova recorded only two outs in the fifth and left the game after throwing 83 pitches. It was only the third time — and the first since May 8 — that he failed to survive the fifth.

Nova was in the game long enough to record two outs at the plate, making him hitless in his past 62 at-bats. It’s the second-longest hitless streak in franchise history. The record is 76 set by Bob Friend over the 1964 and 1965 seasons.

Rich Rodriguez ended the fifth inning by striking out Travis Shaw.

Rodriguez, the eventual winning pitcher (2-2) hurled a 1-2-3 sixth inning before Edgar Santana, Kyle Crick and Felipe Vazquez allowed only two singles and walk over the final three innings. Vazquez recorded his 22nd save.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

