Pirates

Pirates hit five solo home runs to win second game of doubleheader, 6-2

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Saturday, July 14, 2018, 7:27 p.m.
Pirates outfielders Jordan Luplow, Starling Marte and Gregory Polanco celebrate after sweeping a doubleheader against Brewers Saturday, July 14, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner
Pirates outfielders Jordan Luplow, Starling Marte and Gregory Polanco celebrate after sweeping a doubleheader against Brewers Saturday, July 14, 2018, at PNC Park.

Updated 17 minutes ago

Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said Saturday morning that he likes doubleheaders because everybody gets a chance to play.

As it turned out, the Pirates used every position player and eight pitchers and won both games against the Milwaukee Brewers.

In the nightcap, the Pirates won 6-2 behind five solo home runs — three by two players who started the season in Triple-A Indianapolis, Max Moroff and Jordan Luplow (twice).

Veterans Starling Marte and Gregory Polanco hit back-to-back homers in both games. Marte, who extended his hitting streak to 11 games, has 13 homers, Polanco 16.

The victory extended the Pirates’ winning streak to five — their third of that length this season — and gave them a 7-3 record on the homestand that concludes Sunday. The Pirates have won seven of their past eight.

The Pirates moved to within two games of .500 (47-49) in front of a crowd of 24,474.

The Pirates won the first game 2-1 behind 4 1/3 scoreless innings from four relief pitchers. In between home runs in the third and seventh innings of the second game, David Freese’s RBI single in the sixth scored Marte, who had doubled.

Starting and winning pitcher Clay Holmes, recalled from the minors as the 26 th man MLB allows for a doubleheader, threw a six-inning, four-hitter, striking out six. It was an impressive comeback effort for Holmes, who lasted only 2 1/3 innings in Los Angeles last week, allowing five hits, three walks and four runs.

Saturday, Holmes saved his best work for his last inning.

With one out, he struck out Jesus Aguilar, who will be in the Home Run Derby. Then, with two outs and two runners on base, Holmes struck out Tyler Saladino, who was hitting .303 coming into the game.

In the eighth, relief pitcher Tyler Glasnow loaded the bases with one out, but Michael Feliz relieved, getting Saladino to fly out to left field and striking out Jonathan Villar.

With two out in the ninth, Feliz allowed two runs on a single by Aguilar, and Hurdle turned to All-Star closer Felipe Vazquez, who ended the game by striking out Travis Shaw on three pitches and recording his second save of the day and 23rd of the season.

For the sixth consecutive game, Austin Meadows was not in the starting lineup. Luplow started in left field.

Since his most recent start last Sunday, Meadows has been to the plate seven times, with two hits in six at-bats.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

