Everyone contributes as Pirates sweep doubleheader from Brewers

Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said Saturday morning that he likes doubleheaders because everybody gets a chance to play.

As it turned out, the Pirates used every position player and eight pitchers and won both games against the Milwaukee Brewers, 2-1 and 6-2, before an announced crowd of 24,474 at PNC Park.

The victory extended the Pirates’ winning streak to five — their third of that length this season — and gave them a 7-3 record on the homestand that concludes Sunday. They’ve already won six of their past seven games immediately after general manager Neal Huntington said last Sunday that 4-4 might not be good enough.

Where the games leave the Pirates (47-49) in the National League Central standings — at least 8 ½ games out of first place — is far less important at this point than what happened in the vacuum of a July doubleheader.

The second game had so many stars that it’s almost unfair to measure Jordan Luplow’s two home runs and an outfield assist against the historic efforts of Starling Marte and Gregory Polanco. Those two veterans who hit second and third in the lineup became the third set of teammates in baseball history to hit back-to-back home runs in both ends of a doubleheader. They followed Pirates Dick Groat and Frank Thomas (1957) and the Oakland A’s Sal Bando and Reggie Jackson (1968) — both on July 7.

Polanco, whose second-game home run traveled 419 feet after leaving the bat at 104.1 mph, said he didn’t know he and Marte made history. Marte said someone sent him a screenshot of the feat.

But the more important part of the day for Polanco was reaching a goal of 50 RBIs by the All-Star break. He left the game with 51 (along with 16 home runs) and is hitting .338 in his past 23 games.

“I pray to God. God’s timing is perfect when He thinks it’s your time,” Polanco said. “It’s not when you want it. I’m so happy, but you know I’m going to keep working.”

Marte was so pleased with how he’s been playing — .419 with four home runs during his current 11-game hitting streak — that he just smiled when asked if he was making a statement after an All-Star Game snub.

“Whatever happens happens. This guy deserves it, too,” he said, pointing to closer Felipe Vazquez’s locker. Vazquez, who saved both games of the doubleheader to give him 23, will represent the Pirates on Tuesday in Washington D.C.

“It’s a good time for me, take care of my family,” Marte said. “Go home, see my family, stay relaxed.”

“Look at the distance he’s covered (during his hitting streak),” Hurdle said. “The game rewards effort. It rewards attitude. It rewards work.”

This game had so many storylines that almost lost in the sweep were the efforts of four players who started the season in Triple-A Indianapolis.

“It was half the Triple-A squad out there,” said shortstop Max Moroff, who homered for the Pirates’ first run in the third inning. “I’m glad we all contributed in some way.”

Especially, starting and winning pitcher Clay Holmes, who threw a six innings of four-hit ball, striking out six, working in a comfort zone with Indy battery mate Jacob Stallings.

Holmes, who didn’t survive the third inning last week in Los Angeles, was at his best in his last inning when he struck out Jesus Aguilar, a 24-home run guy who will be in the Home Run Derby this week. Then, with two outs, two runners on base and the Pirates clinging to a 1-0 lead, Holmes struck out Tyler Saladino, a .292 hitter.

Before he joined the Pirates, Holmes had a 6-3 record with a 3.24 ERA in the minors.

“The things he was doing in Triple-A he did (Saturday) against a very good team,” Hurdle said. “Sinker had good life, good finish. He stayed aggressive.

“He pushed through the sixth inning, proud of him.”

Holmes said he struck out Saladino, using fastballs to get the strikes.

“All fastballs, three really good sinkers down and away. What I do well, my strength,” he said. “In that situation, I wanted to go with my strength and see what he could do.

“Taking the torch and helping us get a win in the second game is a lot of fun.”

The Pirates are far from turning the corner in their season, but they look like they will go into the break with momentum — something that didn’t seem possible after giving up 17 runs in two separate games last week.

“I’ve seen a lot in 44 years,” Hurdle said. “You keep playing. People keep asking me, and I told them one thing about this team, they continue to fight.

“Sometimes those bigger losses aren’t as agonizing as a 3-2 loss or a 2-1 loss. Resilient, tough. Fun to watch them surge back.”

Polanco explained the comeback in equally simple terms.

“Just playing and being us and not trying to overdo things,” he said. “Come ready in the second half and throw everything we got.”

Standing next to him, Marte looked over and smiled.

“And I’ll be on base.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.