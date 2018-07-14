Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pirates

Pirates minor league report: July 14, 2018

Saturday, July 14, 2018

Updated 2 hours ago

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 50-40) won 5-4 over Toledo (Tigers). SS Pablo Reyes (.292) played left field and finished 1 for 3 with a third-inning two-run homer. Sean Rodriguez (.273) went 1 for 4 with two RBIs in the designated hitter spot. 3B Jose Osuna (.341) and 2B Kevin Kramer (.279) each went 1 for 4. RF Adam Frazier (.200) went 0 for 4. RHP Damien Magnifico (3-2, 4.33 ERA) pitched two scoreless relief innings with a strikeout and one hit allowed. RHP J.T. Brubaker (6-5, 4.01 ERA) pitched to a no decision after allowing four runs on eight hits with six strikeouts and a walk in six innings. RHP Dovydas Neverauskas (1-2, 1.50 ERA) recorded his third save this season. Next: Sunday vs. Toledo, 1:35 p.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 48-40) won 4-2 over Erie (Tigers). The Curve scored three first-inning runs. A double from 1B Will Craig (.246) and singles from 3B Jordan George (.293) and DH Logan Hill (.215) each drove in a run. Craig finished 1 for 4 at the plate with a walk and a run scored and George finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a walk. Hill went 1 for 4 with a walk. SS Cole Tucker (.252) went 1 for 4 with a run and a walk. RHP Tate Scioneaux (2-1, 5.05 ERA) allowed one run on six hits with a strikeout and a walk in three relief innings. RHP Matt Eckelman (4-0, 2.70 ERA) recorded his third save by pitching the last two innings, allowing one run on three hits with two strikeouts and two walks. Next: Sunday at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

BRADENTON (High-A, 45-43) lost 6-5 to Daytona (Reds), despite leading 4-1 after three and a half innings. A third-inning three-run homer from SS Adrian Valerio (.241) and a one-run single in the next inning from CF Jared Olivia (.285) gave Bradenton the three-run lead. Olivia finished 3 for 5 with two RBIs, a double and a run scored, and Valerio went 1 for 5 with three RBIs and a run scored. RHP Gavin Wallace failed to earn a decision after being pulled with the game tied at 4-4 and allowed four runs on 12 hits with a strikeout and a walk in six innings. LHP Blake Weiman (1-1, 6.61 ERA) gave up the go-ahead run on a walkoff hit by pitch with the bases loaded. Weiman allowed a run on two hits with a walk after facing four batters. Next: Sunday at Daytona, 5:35 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 49-39) defeated Delmarva (Orioles), 4-3. 3B Ben Bengston (.224) went 3 for 4 with three doubles, two RBIs and a run scored. Bengtson has 13 doubles and 24 RBIs this season. 2B Jesse Medrano (.196) drove in two runs of his own on a third-inning two-run base hit, which gave the Power the lead for good. LHP Ike Schlabach (6-1, 4.21 ERA) earned the victory, allowing one run on three hits with three strikeouts and walks in 4 1/3 innings. Schlabach entered the game to relieve RHP Travis MacGregor (1-2, 2.59 ERA) despite allowing one run in 2 2/3 innings to start the game. RHP Samuel Reyes (1-1, 2.65 ERA) recorded his third save this season. Next: Sunday vs. Delmarva, 2:05 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Short Season-A, 11-17) fell 1-0 to Staten Island (Yankees). Both teams recorded three hits. 1B Luke Mangieri (.274), 2B Robbie Glendinning (.250) and 3B Mike Gretler (.192) each produced a base hit for the Black Bears. RHP Osvaldo Bido (1-3, 5.46 ERA) allowed a run on three hits with two strikeouts and two walks in his fourth straight appearances without a win. Next: Sunday at Staten Island, 4 p.m.

Independent

WASHINGTON (Frontier League, 30-22) lost 6-2 to Lake Erie. SS Brett Marr (.264) went 2 for 4. 3B Mike Hill (.275) went 1 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs. LHP Thomas Dorminy (7-3, 1.93 ERA) recorded the loss after allowing five runs (one earned) on five hits and three walks with four strikeouts in five innings. Next: Sunday vs. Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

