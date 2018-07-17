Baseball commissioner, union chief clash over free agency, rules changes

Despite a shared interest in solving baseball’s on-field issues, the sport’s labor and management chiefs Tuesday dialed up the bitter rhetoric on its economic issues, suggesting lingering resentment over the direction of last winter’s free agent market could poison future discussions over potential rules changes

Union head Tony Clark fired the first shot, saying the slow-moving offseason market, which left dozens of veterans unsigned until deep into the spring and others never signed, was “a direct attack” on a free-agent structure that “has been a bedrock of our economic system.”

Although Clark had questioned owners’ behavior in the past, he never used such heightened language.

“If that (system) is going to be different,” Clark said in an address to the Baseball Writers’ Association of America several hours before the All-Star Game at Nationals Park, “then we have some difficult decisions to make moving forward.”

Asked if he was suggesting a potential work stoppage when the current labor contract runs out in 2021, Clark said, “Our players … are very passionate about the rights they have, (and) to the extent there are challenges to those rights, historically I would suggest those have manifested themselves a particular way.”

Confronted with Clark’s rhetoric, commissioner Rob Manfred, speaking to the BBWAA immediately afterward, reiterated his suggestion that players, their agents and the union leadership simply misread that winter’s market.

“‘Direct attack’ connotes some sort of purposeful behavior,” Manfred said. “The only purposeful behavior that took place in the free-agent market last year is our clubs carefully analyzed the available players and made individual decisions as what they thought those players were worth. … At the end of the year, you’ll look at the performance of those players, and I’m pretty sure, based on what’s already on the books, you’re going to make the judgment the clubs made sound decisions as to how those players should be valued.

“That’s how markets operate.”

Manfred also characterized the grievance the union filed this spring, accusing the Oakland A’s, Pirates, Tampa Bay Rays and Miami Marlins of failing to properly spend revenue-sharing funds, as having been done for the sake of “publicity reasons” without first having done the necessary investigating. The grievance has yet to be resolved.

And while Clark said multiple times he wished to have a conversation with Manfred regarding these and other issues, Manfred outlined at least two instances when, he said, Clark ignored offers to meet.

“In response to those last two invitations, we still have not had a meeting,” Manfred said. “We are in the middle of a (labor) contract. There’s no big rush. I’m hopeful Tony will be able to get himself in a position where we can have a meaningful dialogue on these issues and reach a positive resolution.”

Manfred, citing a “consensus” on the part of owners, appears ready to begin substantive discussions about improving an on-field product that has been choked by inaction, with strikeouts for the first time in history outpacing hits this season and the ball in play less frequently than ever. Rules that would limit the use of defensive shifts and/or relief pitchers - both of which have increased in recent years through the spreading influence of analytics - are among the potential changes.

“The changes you’re seeing are being driven by smart [front-office] people who want to win more baseball games,” Manfred said. “The question for us becomes: At what point do we want to step in and manage that organic change? [It] may be driven by competition, but there’s lots of places in life where competition has to be bridled a little bit.”

Asked directly if its economic concerns have made the union unwilling to discuss on-field issues, Clark said, “Players are willing to have a conversation about how best to move the game forward, but we may have a difference in opinion as to what that looks like. [If] we don’t come to an agreement in a particular area at a particular time, [making] an assumption that it’s anything more than that is a dangerous assumption, too.”

The union historically has been resistant to rule changes, most recently decrying Manfred’s efforts to install a pitch-clock to speed up the game’s pace. And while Clark has previously outlined the players’ concerns over the current style of play - saying some players have told him they find the current game unrecognizable - he has attributed those issues to an unnecessary intrusion of front offices on the teams’ day-to-day and pitch-to-pitch strategies, and suggested Tuesday the players again would resist on-field rule changes.

“There are always unintended consequences to changes … Having discussions about adjustments to the game against the backdrop of how information is being valued, offered and applied is what I believe should happen,” Clark said. “Otherwise, we’re going to see a trend, change a rule, see a trend, change a rule, see a trend, change a rule.”

In other topics discussed by Clark and Manfred on Tuesday:

- Manfred said the ongoing dispute pitting the Orioles against the Nationals and MLB over rights fees from its shared television network, MASN, has not caused the league to withhold a future All-Star Game from Baltimore.

“I have not made one decision in my entire time as commissioner related to the Baltimore Orioles that was based on whether or not the MASN litigation was ongoing,” he said. “We have treated Baltimore exactly the same as the other 29 clubs ever since this dispute began, and in fact we have actually probably treated them more leniently in a number of important respects.

“Whether or not there’s an All-Star Game in Baltimore depends on whether Baltimore gets organized and submits a bid that would be compelling for an All-Star Game.”

- Clark suggested the notion of a universal designated-hitter rule used by both leagues is “gaining momentum” among the players, but Manfred suggested some National League owners still don’t want to adopt the DH rule and said the likeliest outcome, at least in the near future, is the status quo.

- Manfred said he remains committed to the current postseason format, including a one-game wild card, despite the fact the New York Yankees, currently on a 106-win pace but in second place in the AL East, could wind up in a winner-take-all wild-card game. The format was designed to ensure a competitive division race, with the teams motivated to avoid the wild-card game.

“I’m pretty good with how it all looks,” Manfred said.

