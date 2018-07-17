Baseball commissioner, union chief clash over free agency, rules changes

Updated 6 hours ago
Despite a shared interest in solving baseball’s on-field issues, the sport’s labor and management chiefs Tuesday dialed up the bitter rhetoric on its economic issues, suggesting lingering resentment over the direction of last winter’s free agent market could poison future discussions over potential rules changes
Union head Tony Clark fired the first shot, saying the slow-moving offseason market, which left dozens of veterans unsigned until deep into the spring and others never signed, was “a direct attack” on a free-agent structure that “has been a bedrock of our economic system.”
Although Clark had questioned owners’ behavior in the past, he never used such heightened language.
“If that (system) is going to be different,” Clark said in an address to the Baseball Writers’ Association of America several hours before the All-Star Game at Nationals Park, “then we have some difficult decisions to make moving forward.”
Asked if he was suggesting a potential work stoppage when the current labor contract runs out in 2021, Clark said, “Our players … are very passionate about the rights they have, (and) to the extent there are challenges to those rights, historically I would suggest those have manifested themselves a particular way.”
Confronted with Clark’s rhetoric, commissioner Rob Manfred, speaking to the BBWAA immediately afterward, reiterated his suggestion that players, their agents and the union leadership simply misread that winter’s market.
“‘Direct attack’ connotes some sort of purposeful behavior,” Manfred said. “The only purposeful behavior that took place in the free-agent market last year is our clubs carefully analyzed the available players and made individual decisions as what they thought those players were worth. … At the end of the year, you’ll look at the performance of those players, and I’m pretty sure, based on what’s already on the books, you’re going to make the judgment the clubs made sound decisions as to how those players should be valued.
“That’s how markets operate.”
Manfred also characterized the grievance the union filed this spring, accusing the Oakland A’s, Pirates, Tampa Bay Rays and Miami Marlins of failing to properly spend revenue-sharing funds, as having been done for the sake of “publicity reasons” without first having done the necessary investigating. The grievance has yet to be resolved.
And while Clark said multiple times he wished to have a conversation with Manfred regarding these and other issues, Manfred outlined at least two instances when, he said, Clark ignored offers to meet.
“In response to those last two invitations, we still have not had a meeting,” Manfred said. “We are in the middle of a (labor) contract. There’s no big rush. I’m hopeful Tony will be able to get himself in a position where we can have a meaningful dialogue on these issues and reach a positive resolution.”
