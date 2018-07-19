Five Pirates storylines to watch after the All-Star break

There were things to like about the Pirates’ first 97 games . There also was much not to like about it . But enough about the past – what does the future bring for the 2018 Pirates?

Almost certainly not a playoff spot. Fangraphs.com gives them a 6.7 percent chance at making the postseason – and for the “So you’re sayin’ there’s a chance!” optimists, it gives the Pirates a one-tenth of one percent odds of being World Series champions. But that doesn’t mean the so-called “second half (mathematically, only 40 percent of the season remains) can’t hold some heavy intrigue.

A look at what to watch for over the next 2 ½ months regarding the Pirates:

1. Who will be traded?

We know with a degree of certainty that SOMEONE will be traded off the current roster. Not only are there a handful of well-paid veterans nearing the ends of their contracts, Neal Huntington’s track record says so. In Huntington’s previous 10 trade deadlines as Pirates’ general manager, he has made 22 deals in the week leading up to July 31.

This year, Josh Harrison, Jordy Mercer, Corey Dickerson, Ivan Nova, Francisco Cervelli and David Freese are widely considered candidates to be jettisoned. But will Huntington go “off the board” and trade someone like Felipe Vazquez or Starling Marte? As they say, everyone has a price…

2. When will Austin come back?

Austin Meadows has rated as one of the Pirates’ top prospects with remarkable consistency since he was drafted with the ninth overall pick in 2013. His .368 average, 1.088 OPS and five home runs through his first 20 MLB games made fans all the more eager for the Meadows era.

But Meadows did not homer over his final 111 plate appearances before being optioned back to Triple-A on Sunday. Over his final 13 days on the roster, Meadows started four games but had no extra-base hits in 26 plate appearances, singling five times with eight strikeouts and one walk.

Barring injury or an implosion for Indianapolis, Meadows almost certainly will be back in Pittsburgh at some point. Could it be as early as a potential trade of Dickerson over the next two weeks? Will be it be Sept. 1? Somewhere in between? Or do we have to wait for 2019 for the next glimpse of the lanky, smooth outfielder?

3. Will we see Mitch?

Mitch Keller burst onto the baseball scene in 2016 with a strong minor-league season in Single-A and has since been regarded as one of the game’s top prospects. He started the Futures Game as part of All-Star festivities this past week not long after his promotion to Triple-A. At 22 and with only 78 career minor league starts, his profile makes for a longshot that the Pirates would give him a September call-up (the organization, if nothing else, preaches patience with its prospects). But if, say, Nova is dealt, another starter gets injured and Keller starts tearing up Triple-A, who knows?

If nothing else, watching MLB’s No. 12 overall prospect pitch for the Pirates would give fans plenty of reason to pay attention even after football season starts.

4. Are any of these kids big parts of the future?

Forget the high-pedigree likes of Meadows and Keller. There’s a group of young players who aren’t as highly regarded, but each is being given an opportunity to show he deserves a spot on the 2019 Pirates and beyond. From starters Nick Kingham and Clay Holmes to relievers such as Richard Rodriguez, Steven Brault, Tyler Glasnow and Michael Feliz to position players Elias Diaz, Jordan Luplow, Jacob Stallings and Max Moroff, the Pirates have no shortage of youngsters who have yet to carve out a future niche with the franchise. To varying degrees, each has a showcase in front of them to earn a role and force the Pirates’ hand in giving them a job next season.

5. Oh, yeah; maybe, um, the Pirates will, er, contend?

This will come off as laughable to some. Others will mock those who are laughing as pessimists who ruin everything. The aforementioned long odds for making the postseason are real, but strange things in baseball happen (last season’s Twins, for example, were similarly mediocre in terms of talent and spent part of July with a sub-10 percent chance of making the playoffs, per fangraphs).

The Pirates did, in fact, just win eight of nine games. They do face last-place teams in six of their next nine games. All but eight of their other 59 games left are against teams they are chasing for a playoff spot. Plenty of ground can, in theory, be made up.

After all, winning and losing is purportedly why fans watch.

