Sean Rodriguez returns to Pirates lineup

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The unofficial second half of the Pirates’ 2018 season began with Sean Rodriguez back with the team and back in the starting lineup.

The team on Friday recalled Rodriguez from Triple-A Indianapolis, where he was rehabbing the quadriceps strain that put him on the 10-day disabled list last month.

Rodriguez was activated in time for the Pirates’ first game after the All-Star Break. He was in the lineup at second base and in the No. 7 spot for their Friday night game against the Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.

To make room for Rodriguez on the 25-man roster, the Pirates sent pitcher Tanner Anderson back to Indianapolis.

The 11-year veteran utility player, who is making $5 million this season, was batting .145 with three home runs, four doubles and 13 RBIs in 53 games (117 at-bats) before the Pirates placed him on the disabled list June 27. Rodriguez was 0 for his last 15 and 1 for his last 30 before the DL stint.

Rodriguez hit a combined .227 with two homers and seven RBIs in 12 rehab games at high-A Bradenton and Indianapolis before his recall.

Anderson picked up a victory in relief Sunday against Milwaukee, one of two appearances he made across two stints with the Pirates this season. The right-hander is 1-0 with an 18.00 ERA.

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Doug at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.