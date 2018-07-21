Pirates minor league report: July 21, 2018

Pirates

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 51-46) lost 5-4 at Charlotte (White Sox). RF Christopher Bostick (.298) went 3 for 4 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored. CF Austin Meadows (.289) went 1 for 4 with a RBI. RHP Tyler Eppler (9-5, 3.48 ERA) went five innings allowing five runs on eight hits, striking out two and walking three.

Next: Sunday at Charlotte (White Sox), 12:05 p.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 51-44) game at Reading (Phillies) was postponed because of rain.

Next: Sunday at Reading (Phillies), 5:15 p.m.

BRADENTON (High-A, 46-49) lost 9-1 at home against Daytona (Reds). 1B Lucas Tancas (.226) went 1 for 4 with a run scored. Bradenton only collected four hits on the day. LHP Oddy Nunez (4-9, 4.70 ERA) went five innings allowing six runs on six hits, striking out three and walking two.

Next: Monday at Tampa (Yankees), 6:30 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 50-44) lost 6-4 at Lexington (Royals) in Game 1 of a doubleheader. 3B Ben Bengtson (.233) went 2 for 3 with a two-run homer in the first inning. C Deon Stafford (.259) went 1 for 2 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored. RHP Beau Sulser (4-6, 1.99 ERA) went one inning in relief allowing two runs on one hit, striking out one and walking one. In Game 2, West Virginia lost 4-2 to Lexington. C Raul Hernandez (.265) went 1 for 3 with two RBIs. LHP Ike Schlabach (6-2, 4.26 ERA) went 3.2 innings allowing four runs in five hits, striking out one and walking none.

Next: Sunday at Lexington (Royals), 2:05 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Short Season-A, 13-21) game at Williamsport (Phillies) was postponed because of rain.

Next: Sunday at Williamsport (Phillies), 5:05 p.m.

Independent

WASHINGTON (Frontier League, 32-27) lost 7-6 at River City. C Kyle Pollock went 3 for 5 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Davis Adkins gave up three earned runs in his one inning for the loss.

Next: Sunday at River City, 5 p.m.