Pirates have more to prove before trade deadline

Pirates general manager Neal Huntington has indicated on multiple occasions that he is willing to make trades to improve the roster. He made similar remarks on 93.7 FM on Sunday, and it stirred the juices of those Pirates fans hoping their team makes a significant deal by the July 31 deadline.

But read Huntington’s words closely, especially these four remarks:

• “We would love to add, and if there is something out there that makes sense and makes us better, we’re absolutely open to that.”

Key words: Makes sense …

• “One great two-week stretch is awesome, but the playoff teams, they play really good baseball over months, if not a whole season.”

Key words: Over months …

• “The reality is we need to continue to play really good baseball.”

Key words: We need to continue …

• “There’s been a couple of moves so far with the clubs that are in the inside, that are in a legitimate playoff hunt.”

Key words: In a legitimate playoff hunt …

Huntington is pleased his team pulled itself together with solid pitching (Kyle Crick’s 15 1 ⁄ 3 -inning scoreless streak), plenty of timely hitting, (Starling Marte’s 16-game hitting streak and Corey Dickerson’s sudden home run punch) and an attitude that ignores the outside noise doubting their chances.

But the reality is the Pirates’ 11-1 stretch brought fans back to their TV sets — we will see Thursday against the Mets at PNC Park if they are drawn to the ticket window — but doesn’t guarantee anything.

With 62 games to play (before Monday’s game at Cleveland), the Pirates were eight games out of first place in the National League Central, trailing the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers. Yes, they are only four off the second wild-card spot, but they must climb over three teams to get there with three others only one game or fewer behind them.

Huntington didn’t say so, but it seems the Pirates are too far from a playoff berth now to tear up the farm system in an attempt to make up that much ground.

Huntington’s references to teams that are “in a legitimate” wild-card hunt already making trades is an indication he wants to see more from his own club before he makes a move.

Perhaps that means winning two of three from the Indians and three of four from the New York Mets in the seven games prior to the trade deadline. At that point, 56-51 would be much better than 51-49 looks now. That could change much of the thinking going on behind closed doors at PNC Park when trades are discussed.

“We will look to (improve the roster). We absolutely will look to,” Huntington said. “We’ve been having those conversations to the mockery of some who write and talk about the club.”

A good week by the Pirates could turn up the heat on those talks.

It is possible the Pirates will be more tempted to buy — even if it’s from the bargain bins — than to trade players who can make important contributions the rest of the season.

For instance, there has been much speculation about trading Jordy Mercer, who is headed to free agency after the season.

OK, but what’s the return on a shortstop who’s hitting .254 with five home runs and will be 32 before the end of the season? Not enough to offset the problems his absence would create.

Mercer is more valuable on the Pirates for his steady glove and clubhouse presence. He’s a clear choice at shortstop over would-be replacements Sean Rodriguez, Max Moroff or Kevin Newman. Let’s see Newman and Moroff battle for the starting job next spring, not now.

Same goes for the possibility of trading Josh Harrison, who can help the team at second base over the last two months of the season more than Adam Frazier, Rodriguez, Moroff or Kevin Kramer.

Francisco Cervelli’s fourth concussion in two years diminished his trade value, which might keep him and his bat on the team at least until the offseason. And if he’s healthy, that might be better than any alternative.

