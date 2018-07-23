Pirates minor league report: July 24, 2018

I NDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 52-46) was idle. The Indians are to next host Rochester (Twins) for a series starting Tuesday night. LHP Brandon Waddell (4-4, 4.95 ERA) is probable to start on the mound for Indianapolis, taking on Rochester’s LHP Stephen Gonsalves (6-3, 3.34 ERA). Next: Tuesday vs. Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 51-45) was delayed by rain. Next: Tuesday at Akron (Indians), 7:05 p.m.

BRADENTON (High-A, 47-49) won 7-4 over Tampa (Yankees). The Marauders scored seven times on seven hits. CF Jared Olivia (.283), 3B Hunter Owen (.253) and RF Bligh Madris (.250) each recorded two hits. Owen hit a fifth-inning two-run homer, which put Bradenton ahead 4-0. He finished 2 for 5 with a double and two RBIs. Olivia went 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Olivia’s RBI was part of a three-run eighth inning, which secured the victory for the Marauders. Madris was 2 for 4 with a run scored. Bradenton RHP Evan Piechota (2-3, 6.00 ERA) allowed four runs on eight hits in 3 1/3 innings, relieving starting right-handed pitcher Dario Agrazal (3-2, 2.79 ERA), who gave up one hit in three scoreless innings. LHP Blake Weiman (2-1, 5.57 ERA) earned the win after pitching a hitless 1 2/3 inning with two strikeouts. RHP Angel German (0-2, 6.39 ERA) recorded his first save this season. Next: Tuesday at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 50-44) was postponed at Kannapolis (White Sox). The game is to be made up Tuesday evening as part of a doubleheader. LHP Domingo Robles (7-6, 3.38 ERA) and RHP Max Kranick (1-4, 3.86 ERA) are the Power’s probable starting pitchers for Game 1 and Game 2, respectively. Next: Tuesday doubleheader at Kannapolis, Game 1 at 5:05 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Short Season-A, 13-21) were idle. The Black Bears are to next host Aberdeen (Orioles) starting Tuesday night. RHP Aaron Shortridge (1-1, 2.89 ERA) is West Virginia’s expected starting pitcher against an Aberdeen pitcher yet to be named. Next: Tuesday vs Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Independent

WASHINGTON (Frontier League, 32-28) was idle. The Wild Things host the Joliet Slammers for a series starting Tuesday, but both teams have yet to announce their probable starting pitchers. Next: Tuesday vs. Joliet, 7:05 p.m.