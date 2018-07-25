Pirates minor league report: July 24, 2018

Pirates

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 52-47) lost 2-0 to Rochester (Twins). The Indians failed to get the bats going and string together hits to bring any runs across the plate. LF Jason Martin (.297) went 2 for 3 with a triple. And DH Pablo Reyes (.299) doubled with his only hit in the nine-spot, going 1 for 3. Starting LHP Brandon Waddell (4-5, 4.50 ERA) took the loss despite a solid start, pitching six innings, giving up just one earned run and struck out three.

Next: Wednesday vs. Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 52-45) game at Akron (Indians) was suspended because of rain.

Next: Wednesday at Akron, 12:05 p.m.

BRADENTON (High-A, 47-50) lost 8-3 to Tampa (Yankees). The Marauders went down early, 7-0 after two innings, and failed to get anything going offensively, recording just four hits, and scoring all three runs in the fifth. SS Adrian Valerio (.240) hit a three-run homer with his only hit of the game, going 1 for 3. Starting RHP James Marvel (9-6, 3.96 ERA) struggled on the mound, pitching just 4.2 innings, giving up eight runs, five earned, and struck out three.

Next: Wednesday at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 50-44) both games of the doubleheader against Kannaplois (White Sox) were postponed because of rain.

Next: Wednesday at Kannapolis, 7:05 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Short Season-A, 15-22) game beat Aberdeen (Orioles), 14-7. CF Travis Swaggerty went 2 for 4 with two runs scored. RF Brett Kinneman scored once and went 2 for 5 with a double. C Grant Koch hit a home run. 2B Zack Kone was 4 for 5 with four runs scored and a double. Nicholas Economous improved to 1-1 after going two innings, allowing one earned run and striking out four.

Next: Wednesday vs Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Independent

WASHINGTON (Frontier League, 32-29) lost 4-2 to Joliet. Despite outhitting Joliet 9-7, the Wild Things had trouble moving the runners. CF James Harris (.318) had a big day in the leadoff spot, going 3 for 4 with a double and a couple of singles. And RF Hector Roa (.317) continued to produce, going 2 for 4 with a double and a single and brought in a run. Starting LHP Thomas Dorminy (7-4, 2.43 ERA) took the loss, pitching eight innings, giving up four earned runs, and striking out five.

Next: Wednesday vs. Joliet, 7:05 p.m.