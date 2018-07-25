Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pirates

After injury to Corey Dickerson, Pirates recall Adam Frazier

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Wednesday, July 25, 2018, 1:42 p.m.
The Pirates recalled Adam Frazier from Triple-A Indianapolis for Wednesday’s game against the Cleveland Indians.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Updated 4 hours ago

With left fielder Corey Dickerson out of the lineup Wednesday after injuring a hamstring Tuesday night, the Pirates recalled Adam Frazier from Triple-A Indianapolis.

Frazier didn’t start the game in Cleveland, but he was inserted into center field when Starling Marte was removed after being hit by a pitch.

Frazier was a member of the Pirates’ opening-day roster, and he is in his third stint with the team this season. He was most recently sent to Indianapolis on June 23.

In 58 games with the Pirates, Frazier is hitting .239 (33 for 138) with three doubles, two triples, three home runs and eight RBIs. Manager Clint Hurdle likes Frazier’s versatility. He has made 25 appearances at second base, seven in right field, three in left field and four in center field.

Frazier reached base safely in each of his last eight games with Indianapolis, going 9 for 31 (.290) with four walks and a HBP.

To make room for Frazier on the Pirates’ roster, pitcher Casey Sadler was sent to Indianapolis.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

