Pirates' Starling Marte hit by pitch, exits with left hand injury
Updated 41 minutes ago
CLEVELAND — Pirates center fielder Starling Marte left Wednesday’s game against the Cleveland Indians with a left-hand injury after being hit by a pitch in the first inning.
Initial medical tests revealed a bruise but no fracture.
“The news we received was the best news we could have gotten as far as the severity,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “I don’t think it’s too bad.”
Marte was struck by the delivery from right-hander Trevor Bauer and examined by a trainer before heading to first base. He subsequently was caught stealing and walked slowly off the field.
When Cleveland came to bat in the bottom of the inning, Adam Frazier replaced Marte in center. Frazier was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis earlier in the day.
Marte’s career-high hitting streak remains intact at 17 games because he did not record an official at-bat or sacrifice fly before leaving. He has an NL-high 20 RBIs in July and is batting .292 with 16 homers and 54 RBIs on the season.