Pirates minor league report: July 29, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 57-47) won 6-4 over Buffalo (Blue Jays). C Kevin Stallings (.300) led the Indians, going 2 for 3 with two doubles and four RBIs after returning from the big leagues July 26. RHP Montana DuRapau (1-0, 5.14 ERA) earned the victory after pitching three scoreless relief innings, giving up one hit with four strikeouts. DuRapau came in after RHP Mitch Keller (9-3, 8.66 ERA) pitched the first five innings with four strikeouts, a walk and two earned runs on six hits. RHP Tanner Anderson (1-2, 1.91 ERA) recorded his fifth save this season. Next: Sunday vs. Buffalo, 12:35 p.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 55-47) won 10-2 over Binghamton (Mets). LF Jordan George (.299) went 4 for 5 with five RBIs and a run scored. SS Cole Tucker (.260) went 2 for 5 with home run, an RBI and two runs scored. RHP Eduardo Vera (4-3, 4.60 ERA) pitched 5 2/3 innings with three strikeouts, three walks and two runs allowed on seven hits. Right-handed pitchers Matt Eckelman (4-1, 3.18 ERA), Geoff Hartlieb (8-2, 3.98 ERA) and Tate Scioneaux (2-1, 5.44 ERA) represented the Altoona bullpen in this game, pitching a combined 3 1/3 of hitless baseball with two strikeouts and two walks. Next: Sunday vs. Binghamton, 2 p.m.

BRADENTON (High-A, 48-51) had their doubleheader with Florida (Braves) interrupted and ultimately postponed due to rain midway through Game 1. The Marauders got out to a 10-0 advantage after scoring eight total runs in the third and fourth inning before the game was suspended. Four Bradenton batters drove in two runs, including 3B Hunter Owen (.258) and SS Adrian Valerio (.239) who each hit two-run homers. RHP Dario Agrazal (3-2, 2.63 ERA) pitched all three innings for the Marauders, giving up just two hits with two strikeouts and a walk. Game 2 has been canceled, but Game 1 is to resume tomorrow as part of a doubleheader, according to the Marauder’s twitter page. Next: Sunday at Florida, 11 a.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 51-49) lost 4-3 to Asheville (Rockies), despite outhitting the Tourists, 8-7. RHP Travis MacGregor (1-3, 3.48 ERA) had six strikeouts in five innings, but it was allowing four runs on four hits and three walks that earned him the loss. RF Calvin Mitchell (.288) batted in two runs after going 1 for 5 at the plate. CF Lolo Sanchez (.233) recorded a double. C Rafelin Lorenzo (.290) also recorded an RBI. Next: Sunday vs. Asheville, 2:05 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Short Season-A, 16-25) won 5-2 over Brooklyn (Mets). 1B Luke Mangieri (.267) went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and RF Brett Kinneman (.255) and LF Daniel Amaral (.214) each added two hits and an RBI. RHP Nicholas Economos (2-1, 3.29) picked up the win in relief, striking out four in 2 2/3 innings. Next: Sunday vs. Brooklyn, 4:05 p.m.

Independent

WASHINGTON (Frontier League, 34-30) won 9-4 over Traverse City. LF Roman Collins (.280) went 3 for 5 with a double, two runs scored and three RBIs. RF Hector Roa (.322) went 4 for 5 with a double and an RBI. RHP Levi MaVorhis (1-0, 0.00 ERA) threw six scoreless innings with five strikeouts and a walk, giving up five hits in his victorious Washington debut. RHP Zach Strecker (3-3, 1.48 ERA) recorded his 15th save this season. Next: Sunday at Traverse City, 7 p.m.