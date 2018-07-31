Pirates give bullpen big boost, trade for Rangers closer Keone Kela

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Pirates added a big piece to their bullpen early Tuesday morning by acquiring Texas Rangers closer Keone Kela for left-handed starting pitcher Taylor Hearn and a player to be named.

Kela, a 25-year-old right-hander, has converted 24 of 25 saves this season. He has a 3.44 ERA and 1.15 WHIP in 38 games, striking out 44 in 36 2/3 innings.

The Pirates acquired Hearn, 23, and their current closer, Felipe Vazquez, from the Washington Nationals at the 2016 trade deadline for Mark Melancon. Hearn, who is rated the Pirates’ No. 7 minor-league prospect by MLB.com, has made 19 starts for Double-A Altoona this season and compiled a 3-6 record and 3.12 ERA, with 107 strikeouts in 104 innings.

“Kela is an experienced, quality, high-leverage reliever who projects to be a significant addition to our late-game options for the next few seasons,” Pirates general manager Neal Huntington said in a statement.

He is expected to assume a late-inning relief role for the Pirates, giving manager Clint Hurdle another option to combine with Vazquez and Kyle Crick.

Kela told Fox Sports Southwest he was informed of the trade during the seventh inning of the Rangers’ 9-5 victory at Arizona.

“I’m still a little shocked,” he said. “I’m excited. It’s a new beginning, a new journey I get to venture into.

“I’m still a young man, but I definitely came from being a little boy when I first signed at 19-years-old in 2012. This team and this organization has helped me become a better person, a better man, collectively, and as a baseball player as well. I get to go play for a great organization, a great group of guys and go play for something.”

Rangers manager Jeff Banister was a coach for the Pirates from 2011-2014.

Kela most recently pitched Sunday on four days rest, earning a save in the Rangers’ 4-3 victory against the Houston Astros. He allowed one hit, one run, two walks and struck out one batter in one inning.

Rangers general manager Jon Daniels, whose team is 46-62 and 21 games behind American League Central leader Houston, called Kela a “dominant closer.”

”It was a challenging trade, home-grown player like Keone who has really blossomed the last couple years,” Daniels said. “Ultimately, we felt like where we are, it made sense to consider these kind of deals. We can get multiple players that we think can be part of our future that we’re excited about. Excited to pull the trigger.”

Kela is making $1.2 million this year and is arbitration-eligible for the next two seasons, according to spotrac.com. He was a 12th-round pick in 2012 and has made 180 career relief appearances. This is his first year as a closer.

The MLB non-waiver trade deadline is 4 p.m. Tuesday.