Pirates minor league report: Aug. 1, 2018

Tribune-Review | Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, 12:12 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 60-49) defeated Columbus (Indians), 5-4. RHP Tyler Eppler (11-5, 3.56 ERA) earned the victory after allowing three runs on eight hits with a strikeout and a walk in 6 2/3 inning. LF Pablo Reyes (.295) went 1 for 3 with a solo home run, his second in three games. SS/2B Max Moroff went 1 for 4 with a double and two RBIs. RHP Jesus Liranzo (2-1, 3.38 ERA) recorded his third save.

Next: Thursday at Toledo (Tigers), 7:05 p.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 57-48) defeated Harrisburg (Nationals), 1-0, in a rain-shortened seven inning game. RHP Austin Coley (2-0, 3.57 ERA) threw five innings with five hits, two strikeouts and a walk to earn the victory. 3B Ke’Bryan Hayes (.285) hit a solo homer in the first inning. RHP Geoff Hartlieb (8-2, 4.10 ERA) recorded his seventh save.

Next: Thursday at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

BRADENTON (High-A, 49-52) defeated St. Lucie (Mets), 7-5. The Marauders scored five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. LF Garrett Brown (.265) was one of five Bradenton players with at least two hits, going 3 for 4 with an RBI. CF Jared Oliva (.290) went 2 for 4 with two RBIs. DH Albert Baur (.287) and 3B Hunter Owen (.252) both produced a double and an RBI. RHP Gavin Wallace (2-1, 6.68 ERA) picked up the victory, allowing four runs on seven hits and a walk with three strikeouts and two home runs allowed in six innings. RHP Angel German (1-2, 5.82 ERA) recorded his second save.

Next: Thursday vs. St. Lucie, 6:30 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 54-50) lost 3-1 to Columbia (Mets). RHP Samuel Reyes (1-2, 2.95 ERA) was the losing pitcher after giving up the tying and go-ahead runs. Reyes allowed two runs on three hits and a walk with two strikeouts in two innings. RHP Sergio Cubilete (3-4, 4.85 ERA) did not record the decision despite giving up one run on three hits and a walk with three strikeouts in six innings. C Raul Hernandez (.293) led the team in offense batting in the DH spot. Hernandez went 3 for 4 with an RBI.

Next: Thursday vs. Augusta (Giants), 7:05 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Short Season-A, 17-28) won 5-4 over Auburn (Nationals) as the Black Bears scored four unanswered runs in the last two innings. 3B Mike Gretler (.276) and C Jin-De Jhang (.143) each had sacrifice flies in the eighth inning , and LF Daniel Amaral (.220) drove home 1B Luke Mangieri (.265) for the game-winning run in the top of the ninth. Amaral finished 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored, Gretler went 2 for 3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored.

Next: Thursday at Williamsport (Phillies), 7:05 p.m.

Independent

WASHINGTON (Frontier League, 38-30) won 9-2 over Normal for the their fifth straight victory. Washington scored two runs in the first inning and five in the third. RF Hector Roa (.318) was responsible for four of those runs after a two-run homer in the first and two-run double in the third. Roa finished 3 for 4 with four RBIs and three runs scored. 1B Reydel Medina (.294) went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs. CF James Harris (.318) went 3 for 5 with a double, stolen base and two runs scored. RHP Chase Cunningham (5-4, 4.92 ERA) went 6 2/3 innings, allowing just two runs on nine hits and two walks with three strikeouts to earn the win.

Next: Thursday vs. Normal, 7:05 p.m.

