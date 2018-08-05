Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Neal Huntington: Pirates were never considering trading Felipe Vazquez, Jameson Taillon

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, 2:09 p.m.
Pirates general manager Neal Huntington smiles on the field before a game against the Mets Friday, July 27, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates general manager Neal Huntington smiles on the field before a game against the Mets Friday, July 27, 2018, at PNC Park.

Updated 7 hours ago

Neal Huntington conceded that the Pirates’ seven-week swoon had finally brought him to the brink in which he was prepared to “sell” at last week’s trade deadline. But the general manager insists that even before the Pirates’ 11-game winning streak changed things, he never was going to trade any player who was not on an expiring contract.

“When club hit rock bottom at seven (games) under (.500 on July 7),” Huntington said on his weekly KDKA-FM radio show Sunday, “(we began to consider), ‘Maybe ‘18 isn’t our year. How do we strengthen ’19, ’20, and ‘21 moving on?’ (But) it was never a consideration to trade Felipe Vazquez, and trading Jameson Taillon was never a consideration for us.

“Our thought (instead) was, ‘Can we turn guys who are leaving at the end of the year into something?’ We went down that road – (but) this club responded… and showed what they did the first 45 days of the season was real and they were closer to that than what they did the next 45 days of the season.”

After a 26-17 start that had them in first place on May 17, the Pirates lost 31 of their next 45 games before going on an 11-game winning streak. The Pirates had lost five of nine since, though, heading into Sunday’s game against St. Louis.

Shortstop Jordy Mercer and utilityman Sean Rodriguez are the only Pirates players who will be unrestricted free agents this winter, but second baseman Josh Harrison and corner infielder David Freese have expensive team options. Catcher Francisco Cervelli and outfielder Corey Dickerson can be free agents after next season.

The Pirates’ moves at the July 31 deadline added talent to the current team in starter Chris Archer and late-inning reliever Keone Kela. They were added in return for five players: Tyler Glasnow and Austin Meadows from the MLB roster, prospect Taylor Hearn and two players to be named.

In regards to the identity of those yet-to-be-named players, Huntington indicated that the Pirates and (separately) Rays and Rangers agreed upon lists from which the latter two players would choose by an agreed-to deadline. Huntington termed those to be named as “two very good players.”

“Tampa Bay will get another very good prospect ( in addition to Glasnow and Madows, in exchange for Archer ), and Texas will get another good prospect ( in addition to Hearn, for Kela ) – but just not to the pedigree (of the one the Rays will get),” Huntington said.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me