Pirates

Casey Sadler the latest starter recalled from Triple-A to serve as Pirates 'long man'

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, 2:57 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Casey Sadler is shown during the team's photo day Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018 in Bradenton, Fla. This photo represents the active roster as of Feb. 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
About 13 hours after Alex McRae threw 78 pitches , the Pirates swapped “long men” for their bullpen, optioning McRae to Triple-A Indianapolis and calling up Casey Sadler.

Sadler spent 40 hours on the Pirates’ roster two weeks ago but did not appear in a game. He has bounced back and forth between being a starter and reliever for Indianapolis, posting a .4 ERA and .267 opponents’ average in 76 innings.

McRae was needed for 3 1/ innings Saturday night in part because none of the past three Pirates’ starters has gone five innings. Former long men Steven Brault (to Triple-A) and Tyler Glasnow (traded) have departed over the past week.

Interestingly, the Pirates chose to leave Clay Holmes with Indianapolis so he could start Sunday’s game in Toledo. Holmes has a 3.65 ERA in two starts and four appearances over prior stints with the Pirates this season. That could signal that the Pirates prefer to have Holmes stay on a starters’ routine in case he’s needed.

Sadler’s most recent appearance with the Pirates came on April 12, 2015; he missed all of the 2016 season after having “Tommy John” surgery.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

