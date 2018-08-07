Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pirates

Pirates put Sean Rodriguez on 10-day disabled list

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, 7:21 p.m.

The Pittsburgh Pirates placed infielder Sean Rodriguez on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with strained left abdomen. The move makes room for infielder Adeiny Hechavarria, who will be active for Tuesday’s game in Colorado. The Pirates acquired Hechavarria from the Texas Rangers on Monday.

Rodriguez, 33, is hitting .163 this season. He also was put on the disabled list June 27 with a right quadriceps strain.

Also, the Pirates added to their Triple-A depth when they acquired left-handed pitcher Buddy Boshers off waivers from the Houston Astros.

Boshers, who will report to Indianapolis, was 2-1 with four saves, a 3.18 ERA , 55 strikeouts and 15 walks in 41 appearances this season with Triple-A Fresno. He is second among Pacific Coast League relievers in fewest walks per 9.0 innings (2.29) and fifth in fewest baserunners per 9.0 innings (11.29). He also limited right-handed hitters to a .204 batting average.

Boshers, 30, has pitched in the majors with the Los Angeles Angels (2013) and Minnesota Twins (2016-17), recording a 3-0 mark and 4.59 ERA in 100 appearances.

To clear a space for Boshers on the 40-man roster, infielder/outfielder Christopher Bostick, who has spent most of the season in Indianapolis, has been designated for assignment. Bostick has 29 at-bats over the past two seasons with the Pirates, recording eight hits and one RBI.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

