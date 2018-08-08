Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Josh Bell returns from Pirates' disabled list

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, 2:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates’ Josh Bell, right, is congratulated by Gregory Polanco after Bell hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Pittsburgh Pirates’ Josh Bell, right, is congratulated by Gregory Polanco after Bell hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Updated 5 hours ago

Pirates manager Clint Hurdle can use his full complement of starters Wednesday in the finale of the three-game series in Colorado after first baseman Josh Bell was activated from the 10-day disabled list.

Bell was put on the disabled list July 28 with an oblique strain suffered the night before against the New York Mets. He missed nine games, and the Pirates lost five of them.

At the time of his injury, Bell was hitting .266 with six home runs ands 49 RBI. He was in an 0-for-8 slump, but in the previous nine games he was hitting .485 with a homer and seven RBIs.

To make room for Bell on the roster, the Pirates optioned Jose Osuna to Triple-A Indianapolis. Osuna was hitting .190, with two homers and eight RBIs.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me