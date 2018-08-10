Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pirates

Andrew McCutchen hitless as Pirates hang on vs. Giants

The Associated Press | Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, 1:36 a.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates' Elias Diaz, right, is greeted by third base coach Joey Cora after Diaz hit a two-run home run off San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Andrew Suarez during the second inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Pittsburgh Pirates' Elias Diaz, right, is greeted by third base coach Joey Cora after Diaz hit a two-run home run off San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Andrew Suarez during the second inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)



SAN FRANCISCO — David Freese hit his 100th career home run, Elias Diaz and Josh Bell went deep on consecutive pitches and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the San Francisco Giants, 10-5, on Thursday night.

Ivan Nova allowed two runs in six innings to continue a stellar stretch on the road for the Pirates’ starters. Adam Frazier added three singles and two RBIs, his fourth multi-hit game in the last six.

The Pirates have won three straight overall and improved to 8-2 in their last 10 at AT&T Park.

Joe Panik and Steven Duggar drove in two runs apiece for San Francisco.

Freese singled and scored on Diaz’s homer in the second then broke the game open with his milestone home run, a three-run blast off Mark Melancon in the seventh.

Diaz and Bell homered off starter Andrew Suarez (4-8) in the second.

Nova (7-6) lost to the Giants in May but was sharper this time. He retired the first 11 batters and didn’t allow a hit until Austin Slater’s leadoff single in the fifth. Nova yielded three hits and had three strikeouts.

Pirates starting pitchers have a 2.20 ERA over their last 10 road starts.

Rich Rodriguez, Dovydas Neverauskas and Casey Sadler completed the six-hitter.

Former Pirates star Andrew Cutchen went hitless in four at-bats but made a pair of sparkling defensive plays against his former team.

A five-time All-Star and a Gold Glove winner for the Pirates as a center fielder in 2012, McCutchen threw out Frazier at second after he lined a ball into right leading off the game. In the sixth, McCutchen raced into the alley in right-center and made a diving grab to rob Diaz of extra bases.

The Pirates scored five unearned runs in the seventh after back-to-back errors by second baseman Panik and third baseman Evan Longoria.

Giants LHP Derek Holland (5-8, 3.88 ERA) makes his second start against the Pirates this season Friday night. Holland pitched 6 1/3 scoreless innings to beat the Pirates on May 13. RHP Clay Holmes (1-1, 3.65) was called up from Triple-A Indianapolis and will start for the Pirates. Manager Clint Hurdle indicated the move was made to give the rest of the rotation an extra day of rest.

